"They deserve to miss the playoffs": WNBA fans react as Fever's playoff dream in serious danger after loss against Lynx

Fans reacted as the Indiana Fever suffered their second loss against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday in back-to-back games. That put the Fever's playoff dream in danger, as they fell to eighth in the standings, a game ahead of the LA Sparks.
Indiana beat reporter Scott Agnes summarized the Fever's loss to the Lynx with a post on X (formerly Twitter).
"Fever struggled in 2nd & 3rd, lose 97-84 to MIN. Collier, in her first game in 3wks, led all with 32/9. Mitchell scored 26pts, incl. 10 at the FT line. Fever struggled to slow the Lynx, defend without fouling. They shot 57%. Shey Peddy scored 16 in 18mins. Next: Tue. v SEA," he wrote.
The post garnered the attention of WNBA fans who reacted to the Fever's diminishing playoff hopes.
Indiana was expected to contend with the Liberty and the Lynx for the title at the start of the season, but injuries have taken a major toll. Star guard Caitlin Clark has been sidelined with a groin injury since the All-Star break, while backcourt players, including Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham, have all been ruled out for the season.
Despite the injuries, the Fever have fought hard and hold the final playoff spot, but the loss to the Lynx has put them in a difficult position. With upcoming games against playoff contenders Seattle Storm, LA Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana’s postseason hopes will largely be decided over these matchups.
However, with a depleted roster and a tough run of games, the Fever might miss out on the postseason this term.
Indiana Fever re-signs guard to another seven-day contract as Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx to another win
The Indiana Fever re-signed Odyssey Sims to a seven-day hardship contract on Sunday. This is her third seven-day contract with the Fever as they continue to miss players due to injuries. She started against the Lynx, recording three points and two assists.
Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier returned to the starting lineup after seven games and led her team from the front, dropping 32 points as Minnesota grabbed a 97-84 win.
Amid their injury struggles, the Fever have signed Aerial Powers and Shey Peddy to hardship contracts alongside Sims as they continue to push for the playoffs.