"They are not gonna bring us trash": New Storm Duo Lexie Brown and Erica Wheeler make feelings clear about WNBA players complaining about food

Erica Wheeler and Lexie Brown had some opinions about WNBA players complaining about the food they receive at their facilities. On Friday, Wheeler's "Easy Buckets Show" podcast shared a clip on Instagram from their latest episode featuring Lexie Brown.

Ad

In the clip, the Seattle Storm duo shared similar sentiments while talking about the free facility food that is provided to WNBA players. They expressed gratitude for the heights they have reached in their career and admitted that they are always up for free food.

Brown especially seemed perplexed by the fact that players still complain about free food. She told Wheeler:

"It's so funny that some players complain about their food and they don't eat the food that's provided because they don't like it. But I'm like okay like we are still athletes. They are not gonna bring us trash."

Ad

Trending

Wheeler agreed with the 2021 WNBA champion and said:

"You want macaroni and cheese and yams, we can't have that."

If it's free, it's for me," she hilariously added.

Ad

Wheeler and Brown seemed grateful for the perks provided by the WNBA teams, which include sauna, nice locker rooms, and food services. They were content with the bare minimum that teams are supposed to provide, but were appreciative of the more finer additions.

Lexie Brown was traded to the Seattle Storm in February in exchange for draft capital, while Erica Wheeler signed with the franchise in free agency. Since then, the two athletes have become fast friends and the fans can expect their off-field rapport to translate into on-court chemistry.

Ad

"We were definitely sharing rooms": Erica Wheeler and Lexie Brown get nostalgic over the league's rise to fame

During another segment of the episode, Erica Wheeler and Lexie Brown talked about the league's rise to fame and remembered the times when the players had to share rooms before games.

"We still talk about how the league was like six, seven years ago... we were sharing rooms," Brown said. (8:00)

Ad

Wheeler chimed in on the conversation and presented the audience with her experience in the league from that time.

"We were definitely sharing rooms," Wheeler said. "I was just talking to Natty and Tom. I was like 'bro we really were sharing rooms and you were talking in your sleep before games.'"

The WNBA was never a league that could afford chartered flights and private rooms for each player before their meteoric rise last season. After the arrival of Caitlin Clark and the renewed enthusiasm in women's basketball, the league saw a significant increase in its viewership, which has resulted in better facilities for the players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More