Lexie Brown issues cheeky 4-word warning to ex-Las Vegas Aces guard for trolling her doll’s aesthetics

Former Las Vegas Aces guard Dyaisha Fair hilariously trolled Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown. On Saturday, the social media account of Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball posted a series of cards featuring the doll-size players.

The first card featured Lexie Brown and her AI-generated card included basketball, mic, handbag, a No. 7 green jersey, and her travel bag, perhaps things Brown loves to do in her life. A few hours later, Fair used the post to troll her fellow AU Pro Basketball player.

The former Las Vegas Aces player reposted the same on her Instagram story, with a hilarious caption saying that in real life, Brown wasn't how she looked in her doll-size picture.

"Girl you aren't this thick 😭😭 @lexiebrown," she wrote.

Brown wasn't having any of it. She reposted Dyaisha Fair's post on her IG story and jokingly sent a cheeky four-word warning.

"LMAOOOOOO im blocking you," Brown wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lexiebrown]

Dyaisha Fair was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces as a 16th overall pick. She signed a contract with the team on the rookie scale in April last year. The following month, she made the Aces' roster, but after a few days, she was waived. She played just one game with the Aces.

On the other hand, for her eighth season, Lexie Brown will gear up in Storm's jersey after three years with the LA Sparks.

New Sparks star Kelsey Plum takes an indirect shot at Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum chose to walk away from the Las Vegas Aces, the same team she won two titles with. The three-time WNBA All-Star had requested the trade even after being included in the core by the Aces. In January earlier this year, she was traded to the LA Sparks in a three-team trade.

During her press conference with the Sparks, Plum told the media that she had concerns about breaking the news to the team regarding her desire to move on from the Aces. She also took a jab at her former team, saying that the Sparks had treated her better than she had even been treated in the WNBA.

"[The Sparks] have not just met but exceeded my expectations," Plum said. "I’ve been treated better than I’ve ever been as a WNBA player."

In exchange for Plum, the Aces also acquired a big piece. They got Jewell Loyd, a six-time WNBA All-Star, in a three-team trade with the Seattle Storm and the LA Sparks. Loyd is a former scoring champion and a two-time NBA champion.

The Las Vegas Aces should be fine with players like A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Loyd, and Jackie Young.

