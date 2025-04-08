  • home icon
  "She don't even need security?" - WNBA fans awed by Sparks Kelsey Plum's impromptu street moment in LA

"She don’t even need security?" - WNBA fans awed by Sparks Kelsey Plum's impromptu street moment in LA

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 08, 2025 02:32 GMT
Fans react to Kelsey Plum
Fans react to Kelsey Plum's "chill" street moment in LA. - Photo by GETTY

WNBA were amazed at how new LA Sparks player Kelsey Plum handled herself in her encounter with fans in a street in Los Angeles.

In a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the two-time WNBA champion was seen striking a conversation with a man who took notice of her as she waited for an Uber with a friend.

Plum gamely answered the man’s questions about her, including if she was a celebrity and her sport of choice apart from basketball. She even showed her social media account and exchanged pleasantries as they bid each other goodbye.

Fans were in awe with the way Kelsey Plum handled things, sharing their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

"She don't even need security?!?!," one highlighted.
"Pretty cool she talks to mostly everyone unlike a lot of famous people," a user pointed out.
"She said chill with us until our Uber arrives," another saluted Plum for her gesture.
"Damn I wish more famous people were like her," a comment suggested.
"She chill," a user simply put.
"She's lowkey cool," another chimed in.
"She was relaxed, nice to see," a fan wrote.

Kelsey Plum landed in Los Angeles following a three-team deal this offseason that also involved the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm.

The 30-year-old former Washington Huskie spent seven years with the San Antonio/Las Vegas franchise, where she was a two-time champion and three-time NBA All-Star.

Kelsey Plum looks to help LA Sparks return to steady competitiveness

Kelsey Plum was brought to the LA Sparks to help the team return to competitiveness. It's something she's confident of being able deliver on, thanks to her experience and winning mentality.

She spoke about it in an interview with ESPN in February, highlighting how winning is one of the things she wants to bring now in Los Angeles. Plum said:

"I feel very confident about who I am, and what I can bring. It doesn't matter, me being here, if I don't effect winning. I know I can do that at the highest level, so that's what I'm most excited about."
Before landing with the Sparks this offseason, Kelsey Plum spent seven years with the San. Antonio Stars/Las Vegas Aces, where she won two WNBA titles.

In her final year with the Aces in 2024, she averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 34 minutes per game. Plum and the Sparks begin their 2025 WNBA campaign on May 17 with a road game with expansion team Golden State Valkyries.

Last season, the Sparks finished with a league-worst record of 8-32, missing the postseason for a fourth straight year.

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Bhargav
