"They keep forgetting we’re like black in here": Aliyah Boston leads Fever's wild locker room celebration

The Indiana Fever took down the Minnesota Lynx on the road to win the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday. The Fever did it without their superstar, Caitlin Clark, as supporting cast members Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston showed their worth in the championship game.

Ad

During the locker room celebration, Boston dropped a candid comment about the composition of their team.

“They keep forgetting we’re like black in here because look at Kelsey (Mitchell),” Boston said during her live in the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

She then pointed the camera at Kelsey Mitchell, who was on the corner with a towel on her head.

Howard led all scorers with 16 points, while Sophie Cunningham had 13 points off the bench. Boston, Mitchell and Aari McDonald put up 12 markers each to provide the Fever a balanced offensive load.

Clark missed the game due to a strained groin. Without her, the Fever kept themselves competitive throughout the game, erasing a 13-point cushion early on and even mounting an 18-0 run to end the first half.

Ad

The Lynx won last year’s WNBA in-season tournament final, beating the eventual 2024 champions New York Liberty. With the win, the Fever stopped Minnesota's potential repeat and became the fifth team to win the title to snag the $500,000 prize.

Aliyah Boston explains Fever’s dynamics after Commissioner’s Cup win

Aliyah Boston got candid about the Fever’s team dynamics following the Commissioner’s Cup title win. Talking to "Women Hooping" on YouTube, Boston expressed why everyone in the team is important in their run and how that dynamics proved vital in their win against the Lynx.

Ad

“Everyone is important. I think everyone really played their role. We really handled that fourth quarter,” she said.

Boston also had 11 rebounds in the game, matching up well against the Lynx’s frontcourt bannered by All-Star Napheesa Collier. In her third year in the league, Boston has improved her offensive game, averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More