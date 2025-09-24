"They let you get away" - A'ja Wilson sneaks jab at Aliyah Boston after Fever star shuts down MVP in Game 1

Aliyah Boston's defense on reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was the talk of the town as the Indiana Fever stole Game 1 of the semifinals 89-73.Wilson spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 and commented on the physicality between her and the Fever's three-time All-Star.&quot;It was no different than any other time I play Aliyah, or any other big in this league,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;It’s always been very physical and it’s playoffs, so they let you get away with a lot of different things. But that doesn't really change much of the game and our system, so we really just have to continue to buckle in.&quot;On the same day that she was named this season's MVP, Wilson finished with just 16 points on 6-for-22 shooting. According to Swish Appeal's Josh Felton, Boston guarded Wilson on 35 possessions. Data from ESPN Insights indicated that Wilson hit just 18% (2-for-11) of her shots with Boston as her primary defender.In the regular season, Wilson led the league in points per game (23.4), rebounds (10.2) and blocks (2.3) on 50.5% shooting. In the first round against the Seattle Storm, Wilson put up 29.3 ppg on 55.4% shooting. Indiana also limited Wilson to just five free-throw attempts in Game 1, well below her playoff average of 10.7 attempts.A'ja Wilson also finished with 13 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes. The Aces aim to even the series at one game apiece on Tuesday.A'ja Wilson captures historic fourth MVP nodThe league announced Sunday that Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has been named the 2025 WNBA MVP. Wilson became the only player to win the award four times. She was previously tied with legends Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson, who each won three times.Further, Wilson was also named the co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside the Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith.The two awards she won this season add to her already impressive resume. At 29, A'ja Wilson has already been regarded as one of the best WNBA players of all time. She also has two championships, seven All-Star nods and five All-WNBA selections.