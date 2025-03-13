"They not like us MAGA Barbie": Fever fans react as Sophie Cunningham dances to Kendrick Lamar’s hit while rocking team colors

Sophie Cunningham has quickly become an Indiana Fever fan favorite. She gamely answered questions from the media during her introductory press conference before working out with team trainers. Cunningham also proudly went on Instagram to show off her new jersey.

On Wednesday, the former Phoenix Mercury guard went on TikTok to groove to Kendrick Lamar’s hit “Not Like Us” while rocking her new threads.

Fans promptly reacted to the viral video:

“They not like us MAGA Barbie. Sophie Cunningham, never change, never settle, and most importantly, never compromise your values for anyone or anything.”

“I’m all in with Sophie, let’s get this season started!,” one fan said.

“You can tell she's ready,” another fan said.

“I love how she stays the same,” another noted.

"She never surrenders, never caves," one fan said.

When the Indiana Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham in early February in a four-team deal, team GM Amber Cox spoke to reporters. She told him why the team went after the sharpshooting guard:

“Sophie is a player that we have targeted for a while and one that we believe is a perfect fit for the style we want to play. She is a fierce competitor, works incredibly hard on both ends of the floor and is one of the best shooters in our league. We are excited to add her to our squad.”

Cox went after veteran players in the offseason to bolster the roster around superstar Caitlin Clark. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year led her team to the playoffs in 2024, the first time since 2016 the team clinched a postseason berth. After the battle-hardened Connecticut Sun swept the Fever 2-0, the manager acquired veteran help for next season.

Sophie Cunningham claims outworking opponents is her bread and butter

Indiana Fever Amber Cox traded for Sophie Cunningham because the shooting guard’s style is a perfect fit under new coach Stephanie White. Cunningham asserts the Fever are getting more than her run-and-gun style.

The backup guard had this to say about playing for the Fever next season:

“To be honest, I think, when you have a group that can let go of the egos and you’re really just there to win and work hard, I think that’s the best type of group. … That’s what I’m most excited about. That’s my bread and butter right there. Outwork your opponents and have fun doing it.”

Sophie Cunningham did what the Phoenix Mercury asked her to do in six seasons with the team. She would start when called to do so and came off the bench when the occasion required. The former Missouri star averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in Phoenix.

The Fever got a hard-nosed player who can space the floor and defend. She is all fun off the court but a hard worker on it.

