"They are looking for a serious injury to happen": Caitlin Clark fans frustrated with Fever after concerning injury update from Stephanie White

The latest injury update for Caitlin Clark from Fever coach Stephanie White wasn't received well by the star's fans. Clark has been sidelined with a right groin issue after leaving the floor against the Sun last Tuesday. It forced her to miss the pre-All-Star break game against the Liberty, the All-Star 3-point contest, and the All-Star game.Coach White revealed that Clark will remain out for the Fever against the Liberty as the second half of the season tips off on Tuesday. After saying Clark was 'day-to-day' and the team officially listing her 'questionable' for the game against the Liberty last week, White said she will get tests and meet doctors early in the week.&quot;She's progressing,&quot; she told reporters on Sunday (h/t Scott Agness). &quot;I think we're continuing to address everything that needs to be addressed. She's gonna see some doctors and get some tests run early in the week. I don't expect her to be available on Tuesday, so we're just going to continue to take it one day at a time.&quot;White added that the Fever will have a better idea of Clark's return timeline once she receives the test results.Caitlin Clark's supporters were unhappy with Stephanie White and the Fever's handling of the sophomore's latest injury setback after initially giving a different answer. They expressed their anger on X as one fan said:the grinch @WALKEDH0MELINKwhy was she even listed as questionable last week 😭Another speculated:Milly @DayDreamThisLINKThis sounds like she has her own doctors now, last time was probably Fever doctors, this time it's 2nd and 3rd opinion which are likely some NBA pro doctors.One fan complained:Joe @JShampanskyLINKShe should be shut down for the rest of the regular season if not the whole season To string fans along like she’s gonna play is disingenuous and bad for business It’s impossible for her to be 💯 after 4 soft tissue injuries are they looking for a serious injury to happen 🤦‍♂️Another added:phoenix @phoenix201814LINKSo what happen with questionable status before? Obvious that fever team decision on the day to day stuff w this injury is questionable 🤔One fan said:Room 1408 @mp4995491LINKwowmy guess is they are not fooling around any more with this, meeting with doctors indicates hopefully a more thorough medical evaluation beyond just the Fever training staff. Obvious what they have done so far is not working. Let's hope they put her long term health firstCaitlin Clark explains decision to be part of 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities despite groin injuryCaitlin Clark pulled out of the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend as a participant on the court, but she remained as active as she could during the three-day event. Clark was at every contest and the game, ensuring the fans got their money's worth in her hometown of Indiana.That was one of the biggest reasons why she chose to be around during the All-Star weekend despite her injury concerns.&quot;Still getting to be around and be a part of everything is really important for myself and for the fans,&quot; Clark said. &quot;They’ve been out in full force.&quot;Indiana's fan base took the basketball world by storm with their rousing support for all players. They stood out during the All-Star game after backing the WNBPA's &quot;Pay us what you owe us&quot; movement, chanting in support when commissioner Cathy Engelbert closed the ceremony.Caitlin Clark also participated in the CBA negotiations, which saw up to 40 players attend the meeting between the league and the WNBPA's leadership group.