"They are looking for a serious injury to happen": Caitlin Clark fans frustrated with Fever after concerning injury update from Stephanie White

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 21, 2025 04:06 GMT
(Image Source: Getty)

The latest injury update for Caitlin Clark from Fever coach Stephanie White wasn't received well by the star's fans. Clark has been sidelined with a right groin issue after leaving the floor against the Sun last Tuesday. It forced her to miss the pre-All-Star break game against the Liberty, the All-Star 3-point contest, and the All-Star game.

Coach White revealed that Clark will remain out for the Fever against the Liberty as the second half of the season tips off on Tuesday. After saying Clark was 'day-to-day' and the team officially listing her 'questionable' for the game against the Liberty last week, White said she will get tests and meet doctors early in the week.

"She's progressing," she told reporters on Sunday (h/t Scott Agness). "I think we're continuing to address everything that needs to be addressed. She's gonna see some doctors and get some tests run early in the week. I don't expect her to be available on Tuesday, so we're just going to continue to take it one day at a time."
White added that the Fever will have a better idea of Clark's return timeline once she receives the test results.

Caitlin Clark's supporters were unhappy with Stephanie White and the Fever's handling of the sophomore's latest injury setback after initially giving a different answer. They expressed their anger on X as one fan said:

Another speculated:

One fan complained:

Another added:

One fan said:

Caitlin Clark explains decision to be part of 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities despite groin injury

Caitlin Clark pulled out of the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend as a participant on the court, but she remained as active as she could during the three-day event. Clark was at every contest and the game, ensuring the fans got their money's worth in her hometown of Indiana.

That was one of the biggest reasons why she chose to be around during the All-Star weekend despite her injury concerns.

"Still getting to be around and be a part of everything is really important for myself and for the fans," Clark said. "They’ve been out in full force."

Indiana's fan base took the basketball world by storm with their rousing support for all players. They stood out during the All-Star game after backing the WNBPA's "Pay us what you owe us" movement, chanting in support when commissioner Cathy Engelbert closed the ceremony.

Caitlin Clark also participated in the CBA negotiations, which saw up to 40 players attend the meeting between the league and the WNBPA's leadership group.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

