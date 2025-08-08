  • home icon
  "They love downplaying Caitlin Clark": Fever fans lambast Mercury commentator's 'asinine' comment on Fever star involving DeWanna Bonner's fiancée

“They love downplaying Caitlin Clark”: Fever fans lambast Mercury commentator’s ‘asinine’ comment on Fever star involving DeWanna Bonner’s fiancée

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 08, 2025 11:06 GMT
An image of Caitlin Clark and Alyssa Thomas side by side
Fans react to a Phoenix Mercury commentator who said that Caitlin Clark would have to "tip her hat off" to Alyssa Thomas. Credit: Indiana Fever/x, Thomas/IG

Caitlin Clark has missed nine consecutive games, and in her most recent DNP, the Indiana Fever got blown out 90-65 by the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. Though it's been quite a while since CC has seen action on the court, her name continued to echo across the airwaves and throughout social media.

Shortly after the Fever's 35-point loss at the PHX Arena, a netizen posted a clip in which a Mercury commentator could be heard mentioning Clark while discussing the exemplary performance of Phoenix's biggest star. This star, it should be noted, also happens to be the fiancee of Clark's former teammate

"Seven straight double-doubles, Caitlin Clark's gotta even tip her cap to Alyssa Thomas," the commentator said in the clip.
This sound bite led fans to voice out their displeasure on X.

"tip her cap to what? man gtf off the airways lmaoo they love downplaying CC but they want her to praise all these players i mean i guess," one fan tweeted.
To Thomas' credit, she did make history on Thursday when she became the first WNBA player to pull off three straight triple-doubles. AT finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Mercury picked up their 19th win of the season.

The Fever, on the hand, fell to 17-14 with this loss. Ironically, Clark injured her groin against that same Phoenix team back on July 15, and she hasn't suited up since.

Indiana is still within striking distance of the Eastern Conference second seed currently held by the Atlanta Dream (19-11). To get to this advantageous spot in the playoffs, a number of things will have to go right for Indiana. Clark's speedy recovery will likely increase the Fever's chances of a strong finish to the regular season.

"My kids will be wearing it": Mercury legend hypes up prospect of Caitlin Clark getting her signature shoe

While the Mercury commentator wasn't exactly flattering in her tone towards Clark, one of the most iconic players of the Phoenix franchise has hyped up CC and her impending signature shoe.

When asked in an interview about which WNBA player should be the next to get her own shoe line, three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi didn't hesitate with her response.

"Caitlin, of course," Taurasi said in the interview. "The Caitlin shoe should be the next one, and my kids will be wearing it."

Taurasi and her children will perhaps be excited to know that, according to multiple reports, Clark's signature shoe could be hitting shelves sometime in 2026.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
