"They make me feel like I’m important": Kelsey Mitchell drops heartfelt take on Fever teammates' MVP t-shirt gesture

The Indiana Fever players entered the arena for Friday’s showdown against the Minnesota Lynx wearing Kelsey Mitchell MVP t-shirts. Mitchell’s teammates have been calling her their most valuable player since exploding for 38 points five nights ago in Connecticut. The career-high output from the lefty guard allowed the Fever to overcome a 21-point deficit to walk away with a 99-93 overtime win.After the game, Mitchell had this to say when asked about what her teammates' surprise and support meant to her:“It was fun. It was funny. I was very humbled. I was grateful for my group. I love the people I play with. And, to know that they would go out of their way to make something like that happen for me, it means a lot. … They make me feel like I’m important to them and vice versa. That value means everything to me.”Kelsey Mitchell’s performance against the Sun prompted Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson to hype Mitchell’s MVP contention. The WNBA also recognized the All-Star point guard’s form, giving her the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award on Thursday.Against the Lynx, the Indiana Fever players doubled down on their support of Mitchell, who has carried the team amid a crippling injury crisis. The lefty guard delivered a team-high 27 points and five assists. Despite Minnesota’s top-ranked defense focusing on her, she still excelled both in scoring and in setting up her teammates.Kelsey Mitchell nearly dragged injury-riddled Fever to an upset win over LynxThe Indiana Fever’s injury woes continued on Friday. Point guard Odyssey Sims, who signed early this month to shore up the team’s decimated backcourt, could not finish the game. She sat on the bench until the final buzzer after coming out of the locker room to rejoin the team.While another player went down with an injury, Kelsey Mitchell continued to roll on. She took over point guard duties following Sims’ injury.Minnesota held a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter until Aliyah Boston scored a layup with 3:11 remaining to make it 89-80. Boston dropped a personal 4-0 run to move Indiana to within 89-84. Now playing decoy, Mitchell assisted in two of Boston’s baskets.Ultimately, the Fever fell short of their attempt to pull off an upset. Kelsey Mitchell’s final basket made it a 95-90 win for the Lynx.