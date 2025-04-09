  • home icon
  "They're not goons": Caitlin Clark's teammate bond shines as she politely explains why WNBA doesn't roll with hockey-style enforcers

"They’re not goons": Caitlin Clark's teammate bond shines as she politely explains why WNBA doesn't roll with hockey-style enforcers

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Apr 09, 2025 12:23 GMT
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) waves to her former teammates Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in a round one game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. - Source: Imagn

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark gave her take on whether the WNBA teams had hockey-style enforcers to protect star players during an April 8 interview with David Letterman. The former Iowa Hawkeyes guard spoke on the subject when asked if there were any "goons" in the league. Clark politely explained that there weren't any but reaffirmed that her team was always ready to protect her.

She discussed her team's exemplary bond during her link-up with television host Letterman on the new Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." Clark was questioned by the host on whether the WNBA had goons or enforcers similar to hockey.

"In the game of professional hockey, there's usually one or two guys assigned to the squad in the position of goon. A guy to protect your score or to settle a fight, or to settle something on the ice. I don't know, feuds. Does that exist in the WNBA?" Letterman asked.
Clark answered the question by declining that notion before explaining why the WNBA didn't roll with hockey-style enforcers.

"Probably not so much in the WNBA, only because there's less than 144 spots to be on the team, but I know for a fact that there's people like that in the NBA, like they're on the team to protect their star player," she said "My teammates do that for me but they're all hoopers, they're not goons."
The 40-minute-long interview with Caitlin Clark was released on Netflix and covered various topics surrounding her professional and personal life.

Caitlin Clark praises LeBron James as she tries not to compare herself with any other player

During the latest episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" with David Letterman, Caitlin Clark engaged in a wide-ranging conversation. However, one particular question from Letterman caught her off guard, as she was asked to name a player whose career trajectory mirrored her own.

Explaining that she does not like to compare herself to others, Clark tried deflecting the question but eventually did mention LeBron James, whom she praised heartily.

"I don't want to compare myself to anybody else. I don't like that," she said. "I don't know, I hate saying this because LeBron is like the greatest basketball player of all time. He had all these expectations coming out of high school… That’s a lot to take on your shoulders, and it’s incredible what he’s done for the game of basketball and the way he’s carried himself."
Although she did not compare herself directly, Caitlin Clark did believe that she did carry a similar weight of expectations as LeBron. While Bron has been doing so since high school, CC has been carrying a load of expectations since college.

Edited by R. Elahi
