"They’re being held hostage" - Caitlin Clark's $90,000 teammate leaves hilarious remark on one aspect of NBA All-Star game 

Caitlin Clark's new teammate, Sydney Colson, left a hilarious remark about how players were interviewed during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Colson referred to how the stars engaged in conversations with the hosts before the games began. The new Fever guard, who signed a $90,000 contract with the franchise, took to X to make a mockery of the situation, saying:

"The players look like they're being held hostage for these all star game interviews."

Many fans felt it was forced and wasn't required. However, the NBA used it as a gimmick to entertain fans. Comedian Kevin Hart and TNT's Ernie Johnson hosted the interviews with the players seemingly showing little to no interest.

Fans commented under Colson's post, agreeing with the veteran WNBA guard's comical take. One fan wrote:

"Yep the fake laughing at Kevin’s jokes are cringe"

Another added:

"They are it’s called “contractual obligation”"

One fan said:

"Dawg I’m sayin!!! Insanely cringe material"

Here's one such instance where the players were asked to join the pre-game interviews, which seemingly looked like a questionable move:

Caitlin Clark rejects NBA All-Star Weekend, but WNBA has significant representation

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark could have been one of the main draws at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. She was invited for a 3-point shooting contest that would have included Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Sabrina Ionescu. However, Clark ultimately rejected the opportunity.

Her representation said that Clark wishes to participate in her first 3-point contest in the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana this year. The NBA scrapped a potential 3-point contest between Curry and Ionescu, who produced one of the most entertaining contests last season.

Nevertheless, the WNBA still had significant representation at the NBA All-Star Weekend. LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson and reigning WNBA champion Kayla Thornton participated in the NBA's Celebrity All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, Jackson DiJonai Carrington, A'ja Wilson, Kate Martin, Lisa Leslie, Cameron Brink, DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas, Chelsea Gray, Maya Moore, and Aaliyah Edwards attended the All-Star Weekend on at least one of the three days.

