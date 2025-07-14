"They're lying because I'm telling the truth": Sophie Cunningham playfully accuses WNBA players of deceit with candid praise for Fever fans

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham had some playful words on Sunday, praising Fever fans while taking a lighthearted jab at the rest of the league. Calling Indiana supporters the best in the WNBA, Cunningham joked that other players must be “lying" to their fans if they say otherwise.

A part of a four-team trade involving the Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and the Fever, Cunningham has been a hit among Indiana fans since her arrival. Recognized as the "enforcer" of the team after her grabbing act on Jacy Sheldon in June, the former Mercury guard has quickly settled into life in Indiana.

However, this admiration isn't one-sided, as Cunningham showed love to the Fever fans while taking a light-hearted jab at other WNBA players.

"I think we have the best fans in the whole W, and I know every team says that, but they're lying because I'm telling the truth. We have to protect our homecourt, and when we can fire up these fans they're feisty, they're sassy, they're kinda just like me," she said.

Indiana's Instagram account shared Cunninghaam's quote after their 102-83 win against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Having beaten the Atlanta Dream on Friday, it was the Fever's first back-to-back win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since June.

Although Indiana fans have been in rapturous support of their teams in the NBA and the WNBA, the Fever haven't capitalized on it this season. They have a 7-6 record at home, one of the worst in the W.

Sophie Cunningham reaches 1,500 career points with double-digit against the Dallas Wings

Sophie Cunningham hit the 1,500-point mark in the WNBA during the Fever's win against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, reaching the milestone with a 13-point performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She achieved this tally in her seventh season in the league.

Starting the Wings game with 1,496 points, the double-digit performance took Cunningham's total to 1,509 in 197 games. The Fever celebrated her milestone by posting a graphic on X (formerly called Twitter).

"Congrats to Sophie Cunningham on reaching 1,500 career points ❤️‍🔥," the Fever wrote.

Cunningham has averaged 7.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 1.4 apg in her career, with her best points tally in a season being 12.6 ppg in 2022.

