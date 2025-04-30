"They’re not ready for DPOY Cait" - WNBA fans abuzz over Caitlin Clark locking up teammates in intense Fever preseason practice 

There has been great intrigue about what Caitlin Clark’s sophomore year would look like, especially after an impressive start to her career last season. After winning the Rookie of the Year last season, fans still wonder if she could make a huge leap in the upcoming WNBA season for the Indiana Fever.

Fans may have gotten a glimpse of what she has been working on in the offseason as a clip of her locking up teammates in a scrimmage floated on social media. There, Clark was seen deflecting passes and being active on the defensive end to disrupt the opposing team’s offensive flow.

“They’re not ready for DPOY Cait,” a fan said, who posted the video on X/Twitter.

In the comments, others had a positive outlook on Clark’s 2025 season, expressing their optimism about the Fever star’s WNBA ceiling.

“DPOY AND MVP!!! Is that too much to expect?,” one fan said.

“Steph is already starting to improve Caitlin's defense,” another fan wrote, referring to new Fever coach Stephanie White.

“She's definitely getting into foul trouble,” one fan added.

“she just pulled AB's jersey,” another fan said.

Other fans said that Clark has yet to earn the referees’ trust in getting away with calls, as her defensive activity showed room for improvement.

“Caitlin, I don't think you'll have the kinda whistle where you can pull someone's jersey like that in year 2, but I liked the rest,” one fan commented.

“Caitlin you can't foul AB like that,” another fan added.

Clark averaged 1.3 steals per game last season and 2.8 personal fouls per game. On offense, she was astounding, putting up 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

Caitlin Clark provides update on Fever’s training camp

Since being drafted in the 2024 draft, Caitlin Clark has been the face of the Fever. As they enter their second season with the former Iowa Hawkeye, the Fever has been coming along together, according to Clark.

"I think the vibes are really good. Obviously we're probably not in the heat of battle yet, we're out here competing with one another, but at the same time, everybody's here supporting one another and having fun and enjoying it,” Clark said via ESPN.com during the first day of training camp.

Clark led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, finishing the regular season with a 20-20 record.

Indiana is seen to be one of the contenders this season after adding numerous veterans on top of its young core of Clark and Aliyah Boston.

How do you think Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

