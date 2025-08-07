  • home icon
  "They're really keeping Mabrey" - WNBA fans go wild as Washington Mystics deal Aaliyah Edwards to Connecticut Sun in deadline day stunner 

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 07, 2025 15:52 GMT
Washington Mystics v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
WNBA fans go wild as Washington Mystics deal Aaliyah Edwards to Connecticut Sun in deadline day stunner - Source: Getty

Aaliyah Edwards will be entering a chapter in her career as she was shipped from the Washington Mystics to the Connecticut Sun at the WNBA trade deadline day. The Mystics got Jacy Sheldon on top of a 2026 pick swap in the stunning trade that shook WNBA fans.

On X, fans were quick to react to the deal, expressing their thoughts on what they believe the Sun's plans will be moving forward.

Other fans wondered what the impact of this trade would be for the Mystics, whose squad also traded Brittney Sykes this season to allow more playing time for its rookies, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Edwards played 21 games for the Mystics this season, averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.5 steals per game. However, the second-year Edwards has been overshadowed by this year's rookies, Citron and Iriafen, causing her minutes to be slashed to just 13.3 per game.

With the trade, the team is expected to give their keys to Citron and Iriafen, who have already impressed in just their first season with the Mystics.

Meanwhile, the Sun will look to use Edwards as a foundational piece to build for the future, having been at the bottom of the standings this season. They currently boast a 5-23 record, the worst in the league.

On the other hand, the Mystics are slightly better at 13-16, good for the 10th seed, where they are within striking distance of a playoff spot.

Connecticut Sun GM issues statement on Aaliyah Edwards' arrival

Aaliyah Edwards is set to have a fresh start with the Connecticut Sun as she is regarded as a major piece to the team's future, as expressed by its general manager, Morgan Tuck.

“Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it’s a statement about where we’re headed as a franchise. Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture," Tuck said.
"What truly sets her apart is the way she leads, connects, and competes. Aaliyah is the kind of person and player who can help redefine the future of this organization and we’re ready to build that future together.”

Edwards entered the league with great hopes about her potential, as she was picked sixth in the draft. Since being drafted, she has yet to find her groove in the WNBA.

