"They're sacrificing": Lexie Hull wholeheartedly credits Sophie Cunningham and $249,244 All-Star for playing out of position 

The Indiana Fever pulled off an impressive 92–70 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, despite being without several key players. With stars like Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald sidelined, the team had to dig deep. Giving credit where due, Lexie Hull acknowledged the impact of Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell.In the postgame press conference, Hull singled out Cunningham and Mitchell for their selfless play. Mitchell, in the middle of a one-year supermax deal worth $249,244, and Cunningham both stepped out of their usual roles to fill the gaps left by the absences.“Her and Sophie, putting themselves before the team, making sure that they're sacrificing, playing out of position, doing things that they don't normally do,” Hull said. “Maybe uncomfortable, but I think they both really did a great job of sacrificing in those moments and doing what the team needed to do.”Clark missed her 10th consecutive game due to a right groin injury, while Colson and McDonald were recently diagnosed with leg injuries and have been ruled out for the rest of the season.Mitchell and Cunningham made their presence felt on both ends of the court, combining for 42 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Lexie Hull added to the performance with an impressive display of her own, knocking down four 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 17 points.The rest of the Fever’s starting lineup also contributed significantly. Natasha Howard recorded a near double-double with seven points and 10 rebounds, whereas Aliyah Boston stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.Caitlin Clark and Aari McDonald react to Lexie Hull and Fever’s 22-point victorySaturday’s victory over the Chicago Sky was crucial for the Indiana Fever. It helped them break the tie with the No. 6 Las Vegas Aces, as both teams had been tied with a 17-14 record. Further, it also boosted the team’s morale by snapping a two-game losing streak.Caitlin Clark and Aari McDonald, who missed the game, were pleased with the team’s performance and congratulated their teammates through social media.Clark shared the Fever’s Instagram post featuring the final score graphic on her Instagram Story.Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)On the other hand, McDonald reshared a clip of the Fever’s postgame locker room celebrations.“Great team win tonight!” McDonald wrote on X.Aari McDonald @McdonaldAari2LINKGreat team win tonight!Lexie Hull and co. will continue their week-long homestand with their upcoming clash against the Dallas Wings, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 12.