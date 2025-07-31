"They had the rubber edition" - Jeff Teague trolls WNBA over d*ldo incident claiming NBA would've handled it different

Jeff Teague trolled the WNBA over the controversial incident, which saw a neon colored dildo thrown onto the court. The incident happened during the final quarter for the Golden State Valkyries' 77-75 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.On Thursday's episode of the &quot;Club 520 Podcast,&quot; Teague and the crew discussed the incident and joked about it. At the start of the discussion, the panel discussed how the object had passed through the security checks. Teague made a point of the object not being metal while cracking a joke at the same time.&quot;It was in his book bag. If it's not metal, it's getting through. That is a fact, it wasn't metal. They had the rubber edition,&quot; he said. (0:45)One of Teague's panel members noted that the NBA has never faced a similar incident. The former Hawks guard then explained why the men's league will never face a similar adversity.&quot;That would never happen in the league,&quot; He said. &quot;The moment you would have put your arm up, n***a would have been tackled you and punched you on your head, you got escorted out.&quot; (1:05)Teague then joked about the WNBA security guards hesitating to remove the object from the court. Later, the panel moved on from the topic and began discussing other subjects, including Adam Sandler's latest movie, &quot;Happy Gilmore 2.&quot;Jeff Teague believes the WNBA has figured out Caitlin ClarkJeff Teague has never been one of Caitlin Clark's biggest supporters. The former NBA player once commented on Bronny James defeating the Indiana Fever star guard in a one-on-one matchup.Clark has not been her usual self this season. She has struggled with injuries and with her shooting ability when healthy and playing. On the July 10th episode of the &quot;Club 520 Podcast,&quot; the panel discussed the Fever guard's slump during one segment.In his statement, Teague called Clark a 'one-trick pony' and claimed that the WNBA had figured her out.&quot;I'm telling y'all, bruh, they figured her out,&quot; Teague said. &quot;She's a one-trick pony. No disrespect, but she can't go left, she only shoots step-backs going left, and she drives going right.&quot;While Teague is correct about Clark's step-back three while moving left, that shot is known to be unstoppable when the Fever guard is at her best. However, the former NBA player has a valid point, and his comments provide Clark with insight into the areas she needs to improve in her game.