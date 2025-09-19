  • home icon
  "They haven't seen the real Aces yet": Becky Hammon sends instant warning to Indiana Fever as rivalries reignite in WNBA semis

"They haven't seen the real Aces yet": Becky Hammon sends instant warning to Indiana Fever as rivalries reignite in WNBA semis

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:44 GMT
Becky Hammon sends instant warning to Indiana Fever
Becky Hammon sends instant warning to Indiana Fever (Credits: Getty)

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon has sent a warning to the Indiana Fever ahead of their semifinals matchup, tipping off on Sunday. The Aces edged out the Seattle Storm to win Game 3, 74-73, on Thursday.

Hammon’s team has only lost one out of its last 18 games since August and are enjoying a rich vein of form. With her team's strong form in mind, Hammon sent out a warning to the Fever, saying they haven’t seen the “Real Aces.”

"They haven't seen the real Aces yet. They caught us when we were in turmoil. They whooped us,” Hammon said on Thursday. “We'll buckle in, hone in where we can and take care of business."
Hammon finished, saying that while getting past the first round is cause for celebration, she has her “hard hat” on as she prepares her team for the next round. The Aces met the Fever three times during the 2025 WNBA season.

Las Vegas won its first meeting but lost the other two, ultimately losing the regular season series 2-1. The last time the teams met was on July 24. Since then, the Aces have played 23 games and have won 20. With their recent form in mind, the Indiana Fever might face a different team than they did during the regular season.

The Las Vegas Aces had won 16 straight games against the Indiana Fever since 2020

Heading into the 2025 WNBA season, the Las Vegas Aces had dominated the Indiana Fever in their head-to-head matchup. Starting from August 2020, the Aces had won 16 straight games against Indiana until July 3, 2025.

The Fever won two games in a row against the Aces that month, putting an end to Las Vegas’ dominance in this rivalry. But the teams’ semifinal matchup gives Hammon and Co. another chance to gain the upper hand.

The Aces have a deeper roster than the Fever, especially with Indiana’s extensive list of injured players. The way Las Vegas has performed lately, the Fever-Aces semifinal matchup seems to be in their favor.

It’ll take a special effort from Stephanie White’s Indiana to topple A’ja Wilson and Co. Game 1 of the series will tip off on Monday from the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Edited by Sameer Khan
