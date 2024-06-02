"They show me soooo much love": Angel Reese pens heartfelt message for Chicago fans after Sky's loss vs Fever

Angel Reese penned a heartfelt message for the Chicago Sky fanbase on June 1. The Sky rookie took to X and expressed her gratitude to fans for their constant support. Reese's post on X came after the Sky suffered an agonizing one-point loss against the Indiana Fever in a marquee WNBA showdown on June 1.

The Chicago Sky lost 70-71 on the road. The loss didn't deter Angel Reese from showing love to the fans who have constantly stuck behind in her journey so far.

"I love me some chicago like they show me soooo much love," Angel Reese wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Angel Reese was drafted No.7 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. In her rookie season, Reese is among the sport's most polarizing figures. Angel Reese enjoys a massive fan following as her on-court skills combined with off-court stuff, transforming the 22-year-old into a star.

Bitter-sweet game for Angel Reese against Indiana Fever

There was immense hype surrounding the first WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever. The No.7 overall pick Angel Reese was up against the No.1 overall pick Caitlin Clark for the first time at the professional level.

The game lived up to all the pre-game hype as it turned out to be a humdinger at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Only one point separated Chicago Sky from Indiana Fever after the buzzer sounded at the end of the game.

For the star rookie personally, it was a bitter-sweet outing as scored eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 29 minutes against Indiana Fever despite ending on the losing side.

Reese bagged eight offensive rebounds and marked a new milestone in Chicago Sky history. She became the first Chicago Sky player ever to bag eight offensive rebounds in a WNBA game.

While the Sky rookie's effort on the glass was commendable, her shooting from the field left much to be desired. En route to her eight points, Angel Reese shot 2-9 from the field which translated to 22.2%.

Angel Reese's stats through 7 games this season

Angel Reese has played in all seven games for the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA season thus far. The talented rookie is averaging 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Reese is leading the league in offensive rebounds, grabbing five boards at the offensive end per game. She began her WNBA season with five straight games with double-digit scoring. In the last two games, the Chicago Sky rookie has failed to reach double digits in scoring.