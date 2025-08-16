"They smell the same too": Sophie Cunningham pulls a quick one on Caitlin Clark after posing with a goat 

Sophie Cunningham pulled a quick one over Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark while replying to a fan on social media. X account @FeverTrick22 shared two pictures, one of Cunningham and Clark and one of Cunningham posing with goats.Above the pictures, the fan wrote:“These are the same picture.”While the fan was making a lighthearted joke referring to Caitlin Clark as a goat, Cunningham took the opportunity to poke fun at her teammate. She replied to the post with a witty response, drawing her own connection between the Fever star and goats.“They smell the same too,” wrote Cunningham, comparing Clark to a goat.Sophie Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever this offseason after spending six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury since being drafted by them in 2019. Cunningham has quickly assumed a leadership role in Indiana’s locker room and has been one of their key players amid the Fever's injury struggles.She has made 29 appearances for the team, often coming off the bench, averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. Meanwhile, Clark has failed to make much of an impact after being limited to just 13 appearances. She is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.No timeline for Caitlin Clark's return as the Indiana Fever hang on in the playoff huntCaitlin Clark missed her 12th consecutive game with a right groin injury as the Indiana Fever (18-16) lost to the Washington Mystics (15-18) on Friday. This marked the team's fourth loss in its last five matchups, seeing it fall to the seventh position in the league.They are one game ahead of the Seattle Storm (17-17) in eighth and trail the Golden State Valkyries (18-15) in sixth by half a game. Heading into August, Indiana had won six games in a row, putting them in a strong position in the playoff hunt.Since then, they've struggled to keep pace, highlighting their shortcomings without Clark. As the team's struggles continue, there is still no timeline for their star guard's return. Furthermore, the team finds itself severely depleted in the backcourt following Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald's season-ending injuries on August 8.The Fever will look toward Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull to lead the backcourt as they prepare to face the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.