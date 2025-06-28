"They are using blood magic on Caitlin Clark": Fever fans react as Paige Bueckers supporter performs rituals for Wings win

The Indiana Fever bagged their second victory in three games without the injured Caitlin Clark, as they defeated Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings on Friday night. The Fever won 94-86 at the American Airlines Center to climb to third place in the Eastern Conference standings.
However, before the matchup, a Bueckers fan tried to influence the result in favor of the Wings with a touch of magic. A video posted on TikTok and reshared on X showed the fan uttering a spell as she lit a candle in front of a laptop that displayed Clark's photos.
After seeing the clip, Fever fans wasted no time in airing their thoughts:
"I haven’t seen a spell uttered like this since The Vampire Diaries. They are using blood magic on Caitlin Clark," one fan wrote.
"You've got the TikTok fanbase performing witchcraft, cursing Caitlin and the rest saying she's ducking smoke😭😭," another fan wrote.
"They cursed our team 😭," one fan commented.
Reactions varied among supporters of Caitlin Clark and the Fever.
"How can we ever compete😭😭😭," wrote another fan.
"TikTok mafia are so weird," commented another fan.
"Say no to juju✋🏽," another fan added.
Although Bueckers finished the game with 27 points and six assists, it wasn't enough to clinch the win for Dallas. Meanwhile, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 32 points on the other end to help her team to victory.
Caitlin Clark draws sympathy from Paige Bueckers over brutal expectations
Ahead of the Wings vs. Fever matchup, Paige Bueckers sympathized with Caitlin Clark over the pressure she faces every night to perform on the court. Speaking with reporters at the pregame press conference, the Wings rookie said:
"The pressure that she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does, it's inhumane really, like to expect people to be perfect and not to have off games or off nights, and if something's, if she doesn't go like eight for 10 from three, like people are questioning things.
"It's just, it's unfair to have to deal with that, but I'm sure she has like a great team around her and great people to help her, and I know she's a great person at dealing with it."
Clark remains sidelined with a left quadriceps injury, but will undoubtedly be glad to see positive comments about her from Paige Bueckers. Meanwhile, the Fever will be looking to win as many games as possible in their superstar's absence.