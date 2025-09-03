  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "They've been stringing us along": Fever fans express agitation on Caitlin Clark's uncertain return timeline with 3 games left

"They've been stringing us along": Fever fans express agitation on Caitlin Clark's uncertain return timeline with 3 games left

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:59 GMT
WNBA: AUG 31 Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Fever fans express agitation on Caitlin Clark's uncertain return timeline with 3 games left - Image Source: Getty

When will Caitlin Clark return? The Indiana Fever still have not set a timetable, and fans are growing restless as the regular season winds down to three games following Tuesday’s 85-79 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

Before the game, coach Stephanie White said Clark’s workload remains limited. Clark has been sidelined since July 15 with a right groin injury, and while her return is expected to be pivotal for the Fever’s playoff chances, the team is taking a cautious approach, keeping her to light workouts and mostly non-contact drills.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With just three games left, frustration among fans has been building.

“If CC doesn’t come back Friday, at home against the Sky, she’s not coming back and they’ve been stringing us along this whole time,” one said.

Tankathon projects the Fever as having the fifth-easiest schedule remaining. They host the Chicago Sky on Friday, visit Washington for their final road game Sunday and close the regular season next Tuesday at home against the Minnesota Lynx in a possible first-round preview.

Ad

Some fans have made blunt predictions about Clark’s status.

“Prediction: Fever will make the playoffs, CC will not return, Fever will be eliminated in first round by Lynx,” one said.
“I wish they would just either decide if Caitlin is coming back or not. It’s not right for fans,” another said.

Here are more reactions from fans online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

What Stephanie White wants to see before Caitlin Clark returns

Last week, Fever coach Stephanie White said she wants to see Caitlin Clark ramp up her practice intensity before being cleared to play.

"I want to see her in practice, live in practice," White said (per Indy Star).
"Want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain it from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression.”
Ad

Caitlin Clark's absence is even more significant with the Fever already losing Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson to season-ending injuries. That has forced Kelsey Mitchell to shoulder more responsibility, while hardship signings Odyssey Sims and Shey Peddy provide additional support.

The Fever dropped hold the No. 8 spot in the standings, just one game up on the No. 9 LA Sparks.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications