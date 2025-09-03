"They've been stringing us along": Fever fans express agitation on Caitlin Clark's uncertain return timeline with 3 games left

When will Caitlin Clark return? The Indiana Fever still have not set a timetable, and fans are growing restless as the regular season winds down to three games following Tuesday’s 85-79 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.Before the game, coach Stephanie White said Clark’s workload remains limited. Clark has been sidelined since July 15 with a right groin injury, and while her return is expected to be pivotal for the Fever’s playoff chances, the team is taking a cautious approach, keeping her to light workouts and mostly non-contact drills.With just three games left, frustration among fans has been building.“If CC doesn’t come back Friday, at home against the Sky, she’s not coming back and they’ve been stringing us along this whole time,” one said.Tankathon projects the Fever as having the fifth-easiest schedule remaining. They host the Chicago Sky on Friday, visit Washington for their final road game Sunday and close the regular season next Tuesday at home against the Minnesota Lynx in a possible first-round preview.Some fans have made blunt predictions about Clark’s status.“Prediction: Fever will make the playoffs, CC will not return, Fever will be eliminated in first round by Lynx,” one said.“I wish they would just either decide if Caitlin is coming back or not. It’s not right for fans,” another said.Here are more reactions from fans online:Share the tiaras! @lyokangirlLINKI'm so glad this season from hell is almost over. Players can heal up and get some rest pretty soon.Julie @julieann4244LINKYeah this is giving me “not coming back” vibesR Pelle @RPelleranoLINKI think she’s coming back only if the Fever make the playoffsWhat Stephanie White wants to see before Caitlin Clark returnsLast week, Fever coach Stephanie White said she wants to see Caitlin Clark ramp up her practice intensity before being cleared to play.&quot;I want to see her in practice, live in practice,&quot; White said (per Indy Star).&quot;Want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain it from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression.”Caitlin Clark's absence is even more significant with the Fever already losing Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson to season-ending injuries. That has forced Kelsey Mitchell to shoulder more responsibility, while hardship signings Odyssey Sims and Shey Peddy provide additional support.The Fever dropped hold the No. 8 spot in the standings, just one game up on the No. 9 LA Sparks.