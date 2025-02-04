"They will play villain role in this race war" - Jason Whitlock dubs Caitlin Clark-led Fever as WNBA's Pistons after players' gritty mentality

The Indiana Fever made considerable roster changes during the 2025 free agency. According to Jason Whitlock, Caitlin Clark and Co. now appear to be a more gritty team than before. Hence, the renowned columnist believed that the comparisons to the Isiah Thomas-led “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons were justified.

In addition to signing Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, they acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown through trades. According to Whitlock, every player on the team now has a fierce attitude, transforming the Fever into a squad ready to embrace the villain role.

“They will play the villain role in this race war that’s coming in the WNBA and people find that irresistible, Whitlock said (1:20:56).

Trending

"I am comparing the Fever to the Bad Boy Pistons. They’re the Bad Girls 'cause Caitlin Clark’s got an attitude and Sophie’s got a bit of an attitude and trust me, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, they definitely got attitudes."

The Bad Boys Pistons are often regarded as one of the most physical teams in NBA history, making this comparison a bit of an over-exaggeration. However, the Fever, led by Clark, would develop a reputation for being gritty and competitive.

The Fever’s offseason moves have left Caitlin Clark excited

Despite the historic 2024 season Caitlin Clark had, the Indiana Fever were never true title contenders. The organization has since recognized the urgency of maximizing Clark’s prime and took decisive action in the offseason and has built a stronger roster capable of competing for the franchise’s second championship.

Before her No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, Clark spoke to the press where she was asked about the moves by the Fever.

“I’m excited. We made some great moves," she said. "Kelly [Krauskopf] and Amber [Cox] and the whole Fever organization; they’re helping us win now and that’s really important.

"I think they’re putting really good pieces together that are going to complement each other really, really well. … It’s exciting times.”

Expand Tweet

Clark’s expectations are higher than ever. If she keeps improving after her rookie season, she could be a strong MVP contender. With her talent and the Fever’s solid roster, the future looks exciting, and a title doesn’t look too far away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback