"This Aces team could beat a NBA team": Patrick Beverley raises eyebrows with stunning reaction to A'ja Wilson and Co.'s WNBA Finals win

The Las Vegas Aces cemented their dynasty after clinching a third championship in four years, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 on Friday to complete a 2025 WNBA Finals sweep, and one former NBA player even claimed the champs could take down an NBA team.Patrick Beverley, the former NBA guard turned media personality and podcaster, reacted to the Aces’ latest title by saying he believes they’re capable of beating an NBA team. The Aces had closed out the regular season with a 16-game winning streak before enduring a few tight battles in the playoffs.However, their Finals matchup proved to be their easiest, as they swept the Mercury in four games, prompting Beverley’s reaction.“idk if it’s the 🍷 but i really believe this Aces team could beat a NBA team,” Beverley tweeted.The Aces finished the regular season 30-14, recording more wins than six NBA teams from last year, the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.They dropped one game to the Seattle Storm in the first round and were pushed to a win-or-go-home Game 5 by the Indiana Fever in the semifinals, but the Finals were all theirs as they cruised past Phoenix in dominant fashion.A’ja Wilson wins Finals MVP as Aces capture 2025 crownA’ja Wilson was named WNBA Finals MVP after sealing the series with 31 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. She averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists throughout the Finals.&quot;For us to be able to celebrate this, it's truly special,” Wilson said (per USA Today). “We worked our butts off to get to this point, and now it's time to have some fun.&quot;I wish I could take the credit, but this is God working.&quot;It marked Wilson’s second Finals MVP in four seasons, and her third major honor this year after also capturing the regular season MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray each scored 18 points to help the Aces seal the sweep, while Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.For the Mercury, Kahleah Copper poured in 30 points despite the absence of Satou Sabally due to injury. Coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected in the third quarter after drawing two quick technical fouls, while Alyssa Thomas posted a 17-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the loss.