"This is why Caitlin Clark didn't make the Olympic team" - Fans react after Dawn Staley reveals "questioning god" after 2023 loss to Iowa 

Dawn Staley and her Gamecocks suffered a painful loss to Caitlin Clark's Iowa in the 2023 NCAA tournament's Final Four as the No. 1 seed. Clark bludgeoned her current Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, and her crew with a 41-point explosion, leading Iowa to a 77-73 win.
The Gamecocks were the favorites entering that contest with one of the best teams in program history. They had a 36-1 record that year, with the likes of Boston, Kamilla Cardoso, Brea Beal and Raven Johnson leading their charge.
On the other hand, the Hawkeyes didn't have many renowned names other than Caitlin Clark. Iowa was still the No. 2 seed with a 31-6 record, but not many gave the team a chance to upset Staley's defending champions. It was also their first NCAA Final Four appearance and the biggest matchup of their lives.
However, they still came out on top and shocked the Gamecocks. Coach Dawn Staley relived that situation during an appearance on Van Lathan Jr.'s podcast on Tuesday, saying:
"That one hurt me, really bad ... The failures hurt more than the victories."
Staley revealed it was the toughest loss of her career, not for her, but because she felt for her players.
"We had a great team," Staley said. " They did all the right things. Great people, great competitors. So, I wanted them to win. I wanted them to go off, you know, with a bang. And when that didn't happen, they were hurt, and that hurt me to my core.
"Then it hurt me enough to didn't think there was no god. But I then questioned, 'Hey why? I need to know why.'"
Dawn Staley nearly questioning god after that loss prompted a slew of reactions from Caitlin Clark's fans online.
One X user joked that it may be the reason why Clark was controversially snubbed from Team USA at the Olympics:
Another said:
One fan added:
One fan wrote:
Another said:
Revisiting Caitlin Clark's comments on beating Dawn Staley's Gamecocks
Caitlin Clark was highly confident going into that 2023 semifinal game against Dawn Staley's Gamecocks despite being the underdog. Clark believed the Hawkeyes had nothing to lose after being counted out against their counterparts before the game. Here's what the Fever star said in 2023:
"We had nothing to lose. I have all the confidence in the world in this group, and they believe right back in me, and that’s all you need,” Clark said. ”All we do is believe in one another and we love each other to death, and that’s what a true team is. If you want an example of a team, that’s what this is."
Clark was also pumped to see the popularity of that game. It was arguably the best game in women's college basketball history and drew significant attention. Clark thought it deserved to be a seven-game series instead of a knockout.
While Iowa earned the bragging rights that year, it couldn't keep up with Dawn Staley's Gamecocks in 2024. Clark and Co. suffered a crushing 87-75 defeat in the final, ending Caitlin Clark's college career without a national championship.
She fought valiantly in that game, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but it wasn't enough to cause another upset.