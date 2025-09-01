“This Chloe Bibby sh** is concerning”: Fever fans impatient over Aussie forward’s troubling trend amid injury woes

Indiana Fever fans show their concern as five players are out due to injury for the game against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. While star players Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham's injuries have been a major concern, some fans are worried for Australian forward Chloe Bibby.

Bibby was listed as out for their game against the Valkyries due to a left knee injury she sustained in mid-August in a game against the Connecticut Sun. Bibby was listed as available to play, but remained on the bench. A reported last-minute finding in her knee injury forced the team to sit her out indefinitely.

The Fever are in a tight spot approaching the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Bibby's change in injury status, while others showed concern for the team in general on X:

BABS @BA_turtle_BS this bibby sh*t concerning

R. Adam Lee @radamlee @IndianaFever @OrthoIndy See you next year @CaitlinClark22

Room 1408 @mp4995491 @IndianaFever @OrthoIndy Bibby out again 😫 was it smart to sign her?

4dls @fortheladyspkrs @IndianaFever @OrthoIndy I thought Chloe was good now but she's injured again?

RespetoPrevencion @RespetoPrevenc1 @IndianaFever @OrthoIndy 🥹 Coach S. White and every member ⛹️‍♀️ of this great Indiana Fever 🔥 team will figure it out 🏀🔥⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️. Vamos 🏆🏅💐🏀🔥

Sunny Days☀️ @Sunny083193 @IndianaFever INJURY LIST, LONG AS THE STARTING LINEUP

Fever needs to win most of remaining regular season games

The Indiana Fever have five games remaining in their regular season. With a 21-18 record, they are sixth in the WNBA standings. While the Fever remain in the top eight teams despite Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham's absence, they could drop outside of the top eight.

According to Fever insider Tony East, Indiana's season could go either one of two ways with only five games remaining. They could either secure the second seed if they win all of their remaining games, or they could drop from playoff contention by finishing ninth if they struggle to secure a victory.

Indiana doesn't need to win every game, but it needs to win the majority of the five games if it wishes to secure a postseason spot.

