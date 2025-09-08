  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "This coming off real detrimental coach": Angel Reese fans take sneaky shots at Mystics coach for pointing out major flaw in roster

"This coming off real detrimental coach": Angel Reese fans take sneaky shots at Mystics coach for pointing out major flaw in roster

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 08, 2025 03:50 GMT
Washington Mystics v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese fans take sneaky shots at Mystics coach for pointing out major flaw in roster - Source: Getty

One of the biggest WNBA stories recently has been Angel Reese’s situation with the Chicago Sky, following her criticism of her teammates, coaching staff and the overall direction of the team.

Ad

As a result of her remarks, the Sky suspended Reese for one half of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces. Reese’s suspension initially covered only the first half for her prior comments, but the Sky ruled her out in the second half as well, citing a “back injury.”

Before that matchup, fans also raised eyebrows at Washington Mystics coach Sydney Johnson, who made similar comments about his team’s quality.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We need a better shooting lineup to complement Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin,” Johnson said.
Ad
“Whoa! This coming off real detrimental coach 😂,” one quipped.
“Chill coach they might suspend you,” another said.
“SUSPEND HIM!! But, only for a (half),” another commented.

More reactions to Johnson’s remarks can be found here:

Ad
Ad
Ad

The Mystics are tied with the playoff-bound Golden State Valkyries for the third-worst 3-point shooting percentage in the league at 32.9%. Their leading shooter is rookie Sonia Citron (43.7%), followed by Stefanie Dolson (36.6%) and Sug Sutton (35.7%), the only other players shooting better than 35%.

What did Angel Reese say?

Angel Reese’s future in Chicago has grown uncertain after she expressed frustration with her team and teammates in an interview with the Chicago Tribune following another disappointing season.

Ad
“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese said. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”
Ad

According to Front Office Sports, Reese’s comments upset teammates and put her standing with the organization in question.

READ: 5 potential landing spots for Angel Reese after Chicago Sky star expresses frustration about teammates & Tyler Marsh

The Sky, now 10-32 after Sunday’s loss to the Aces, have two games remaining in the regular season: a rematch against Las Vegas on Tuesday and a home game against the New York Liberty on Thursday. Whether Reese will suit up for the Sky again remains uncertain.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications