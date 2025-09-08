"This coming off real detrimental coach": Angel Reese fans take sneaky shots at Mystics coach for pointing out major flaw in roster

One of the biggest WNBA stories recently has been Angel Reese’s situation with the Chicago Sky, following her criticism of her teammates, coaching staff and the overall direction of the team.As a result of her remarks, the Sky suspended Reese for one half of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces. Reese’s suspension initially covered only the first half for her prior comments, but the Sky ruled her out in the second half as well, citing a “back injury.”Before that matchup, fans also raised eyebrows at Washington Mystics coach Sydney Johnson, who made similar comments about his team’s quality.“We need a better shooting lineup to complement Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin,” Johnson said.“Whoa! This coming off real detrimental coach 😂,” one quipped.“Chill coach they might suspend you,” another said.“SUSPEND HIM!! But, only for a (half),” another commented.More reactions to Johnson’s remarks can be found here:Coach Grace @CoachGrace6LINK🚨Breaking: Mystics Coach suspended for half a game. 🤦🏼‍♀️ Sources indicate: &quot;she made a factual comment'! 📰Mia @BeamMiaUpLINKThey going to suspend him for some games like @chicagosky did to AR5? This comment soondw very detrimental to the teamtonio @ANTONIOEESPARZALINKMystics are literally the Sky 😭😭😭😭The Mystics are tied with the playoff-bound Golden State Valkyries for the third-worst 3-point shooting percentage in the league at 32.9%. Their leading shooter is rookie Sonia Citron (43.7%), followed by Stefanie Dolson (36.6%) and Sug Sutton (35.7%), the only other players shooting better than 35%.What did Angel Reese say?Angel Reese’s future in Chicago has grown uncertain after she expressed frustration with her team and teammates in an interview with the Chicago Tribune following another disappointing season.“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese said. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”According to Front Office Sports, Reese’s comments upset teammates and put her standing with the organization in question.READ: 5 potential landing spots for Angel Reese after Chicago Sky star expresses frustration about teammates &amp; Tyler MarshThe Sky, now 10-32 after Sunday’s loss to the Aces, have two games remaining in the regular season: a rematch against Las Vegas on Tuesday and a home game against the New York Liberty on Thursday. Whether Reese will suit up for the Sky again remains uncertain.