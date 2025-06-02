"This was diabolical": Fans crack up as Fever's Sydney Colson posts hilarious take on biased refs

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, explaining how she would be completely biased if she were a referee. Colson described the issues referees face on the court, including disrespect from players and fans.

She said the general stress of life, along with the disrespect the referees face at work, is reason enough for them to be biased. Colson even mentioned that she would’ve fouled players out randomly if she were a referee.

"If a player yelled 'get off your knees, you’re blowing the game!' at me, I would def retaliate," Colson captioned the post.

The Fever star’s hilarious take drew many reactions from fans.

“That was diabolical Syd! 😂 *intrusive thoughts won*,” one fan said.

“Basically, these refs will get their lick back. Ha! Yeah, I can see that! 😂😂😂,” wrote another.

“Your teammate is brutal to the refs but that’s none of my business 🐸☕😆,” a comment read.

Fans also pointed out the hilarity of Colson’s video, with one even calling it top-tier comedy.

“Yooo this is the most casual top tier comedy 😂😂😂,” the fan posted.

“Wait am I the only one that was with her and then got lost 😂😂 she’s too funny,” said another.

“I been telling folks this forever 😂😂😂 them folks HUMAN 😂,” a fan wrote.

Fan reactions to Sydney Colson’s unhinged take on referees.

"Progressing really quickly": Stephanie White delivers positive update on Sydney Colson's recovery

Friday's game couldn't have gone worse for the Indiana Fever as they picked up two more injuries along with an 85-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Caitlin Clark is sidelined with a quadriceps strain and will be joined by Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson, who exited the game after getting injured.

However, Colson might not be away for too long, as Fever coach Stephanie White has provided a positive update on her recovery.

"Syd’s been progressing really quickly, she's gonna get out there and get some shots up too,” White said on Sunday. “So we'll see where she sits when she comes back after her recovery from today, make sure we don't have any setbacks.”

At the time of writing, Colson is listed as questionable for the Fever's upcoming game against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. She could end up participating, considering she has already advanced to putting up shots in practice.

