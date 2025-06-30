"This that divorced energy": Fans react as hysterical Skylar Diggins goes nuclear at refs with seemingly wild NSFW outburst

Skylar Diggins let her emotions fly in a heated moment with a referee during the Seattle Storm’s 84-57 blowout loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday, sparking a wave of fan reactions. Throughout the game, she could be seen repeatedly barking at officials over what she believed were questionable calls.

In one instance, after taking contact multiple times on a layup attempt, she turned and stared down the ref while yelling in frustration as she ran back on defense; in another, she let loose with an intense outburst after drawing a foul on a hard drive.

Though the broadcast didn’t capture the audio, Diggins appeared to shout:

“That’s a f**king foul the first time, motherfu**er! Shut the f**k up.”

Fans online chimed in with their thoughts on her fiery attitude. One wrote:

“This that divorced energy.”

“Ever since that divorce she been on one, and I love it lmaoooo,” another commented.

One fan even drew parallels between Diggins and NBA star Russell Westbrook, saying:

“Her and Westbrook be tweaking 😂😂😂😂”

“Y'all don't know how hard she goes, y'all just getting introduced. She's been like this since college,” another added.

Here are more fan reactions:

E.D.N. @evildarkskinn LINK I counted like 6 F bombs. LOL.

AWAKENED🗣️🖤 @d0ubl3r_jayy LINK My fav crashout

Skylar Diggins files for divorce from husband of 8 years

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins filed for divorce in March from her husband of eight years, Daniel Smith. As reported by TMZ, the filing states the couple has been separated since November 2024.

Court documents cite the reason for the split as the “marriage is irretrievably broken.”

Diggins and Smith share two children — a son and a daughter.

She sat out the 2019 WNBA season after giving birth to her first child, Seven, in April of that year. Just nine weeks after delivery, she was already back training, balancing the demands of basketball and motherhood.

In October 2022, she revealed she was pregnant again, later giving birth to her daughter in early 2023, and took the full 2023 season off on maternity leave.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Diggins clarified to reporters that she no longer wanted to be called Skylar Diggins-Smith

