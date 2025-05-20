"This is so embarrassing": WNBA analyst loses patience over league’s 'obsession' with Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry

The Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese rivalry has dominated WNBA discussions since their rookie season. Following Clark's foul on Reese during Saturday's heated Fever-Sky matchup, the competition between them reached a new level. However, not everyone was pleased with how the incident has escalated outside the court.

WNBA analyst Rachel DeMita was one of those who felt that way, and she made her feelings known about the incident.

"It's so embarrasing covering the league if this is gonna be the whole season, I cant do it again, you guys," DeMita said on Tuesday, via 'Courtside Club.' "Like I'm not interested. I'm just this close to not being interested in the basketball anymore, because we can't escape this stuff that comes up.

"It was one game, and the WNBA wanted to capitalize on the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry by putting these two teams up against one another, five times during this season. We have four more games of this, and this was game one on a basketball play."

She added that the incident has created a bad situation where fans are springing up lots of petitions.

"On a basketball play has escalated into this," DeMita said. "Now, fans are petitioning for the All-Star game to not be held in Indiana because it's clearly not safe. There is a petition for Dave Portnoy to never be able to attend WNBA games. There is a petition for Caitlin Clark to be arrested.

"I'm not joking when I say this — arrested. This is something that has also gone viral. There's a petition that has gone viral on social media for Caitlin Clark to be arrested because she 'stat-padded' and supposedly, when she went back in the game to get her triple-double, that is the reason that Dave Portnoy hit his parlay and won over $300,000."

Although Clark and Reese have moved on, fans haven't yet.

WNBA opened investigation into 'hateful' comments directed at Angel Reese after Fever-Sky game

After the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky season opener on Saturday, the WNBA announced that it's looking into "hateful fan comments" allegedly made towards Angel Reese.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter," WNBA Communications tweeted on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds as the WNBA has delved into it.

