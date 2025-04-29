"This is the end of her career": Caitlin Clark pledges to win WNBA title for $200,000 teammate nearing retirement in heartfelt tribute

Caitlin Clark had high praise for her new teammate DeWanna Bonner following the conclusion of Day 2 of the Indiana Fever’s training camp. Clark highlighted Bonner’s veteran leadership and the invaluable championship experience she brings after 15 seasons in the WNBA.

Ad

One particular comment from Clark stood out, revealing the deep respect she holds for the seasoned forward. The young point guard expressed her heartfelt desire to win a championship for Bonner, acknowledging the significance of helping her achieve that goal in the final stages of her illustrious career.

"She’s such a selfless leader. She’s here to win. She says that, but she really means it," Clark said of Bonner. "DB’s been tremendous … not only as a leader, she’s a tremendous basketball player, too. She’s won championships. She knows what it is. ... For me as a second year point guard, I want to win for her. This is the end of her career, she deserves it."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeWanna Bonner is no stranger to success. Over the course of her illustrious career, the veteran forward has captured two WNBA championships. However, her last title came more than a decade ago during her time with the Phoenix Mercury.

Now at 37, opportunities to add another championship to her resume are limited but with her current situation, Bonner appears to be in a prime position to make another title run.

DeWanna Bonner expresses admiration for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark’s heartfelt remark about DeWanna Bonner came just a day after the veteran forward addressed the media. Following the conclusion of the Fever’s first day of training camp, Bonner spoke candidly about Clark’s dynamic skill set and expressed her admiration for the young superstar.

Ad

"She's (Caitlin Clark) such a dynamic player," Bonner said. "She does a lot for this team. I think we understand that so everybody here just wants to make her life easier. The relationship is going great, I love C."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the ongoing training camp and the upcoming two preseason games will be critical for the Indiana Fever players. It’s an important period for Clark to build chemistry with Bonner and the other new additions who joined the franchise this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More