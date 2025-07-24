"This is the first time I haven’t felt young": Caitlin Clark makes major admission about athlete fatigue amid injury struggles

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has opened up about her injury woes this season. After playing 46 straight games to start her WNBA career, Clark suffered her fourth injury in three months before the All-Star break last week.Clark missed the Fever's final game before the All-Star break, a 98-77 loss to the New York Liberty on July 16. She reportedly injured her right groin in the final minute of the game against the Connecticut Sun on July 15. The setback has forced Clark to miss the All-Star Game and the 3-point contest.In an event on Saturday at Indianapolis Artsgarden, Clark explained to Samantha Barry, Glamour's global editorial director, how her mindset has changed amid her injury woes.“This is the first time I haven’t felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that,” Clark said on Saturday. “Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind. It’s been a journey learning about that.”Clark also added that she is in contact with the Fever's sports psychologist amid her injury recovery:&quot;We have a sports psychologist on our staff who I sometimes meet with multiple times a week, to not only talk about basketball but other things in life, and that’s something that’s been important to me over the course of my career. I don’t just talk about things that stress me out but also the joys in my life, and that’s always a good reminder and reset for me.&quot;According to Glamour, Clark has employed several treatment methods, including red-light therapy, dry needling and hyperbaric oxygen chambers.Glamour co-hosted the event on All-Star Saturday with Eli Lilly and Company, the Fever's jersey patch sponsor.The Fever are just 4-7 without Caitlin Clark in the lineup. While the reigning Rookie of the Year's shooting splits are down, Indiana is 8-5 when she plays. In 13 games, she is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds on 36.7% shooting (27.9% from 3-point range).Stephanie White has 'no update' on Caitlin Clark's injuryOn Tuesday, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said that she had &quot;no update&quot; on the severity of Caitlin Clark's injury. The team has also not provided a return timetable for the two-time WNBA All-Star.According to IndyStar's Chloe Peterson on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark traveled with the team and met with another doctor in New York. No development has been reported as of this writing.The Fever lost 98-84 to the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Indiana (12-12) is now on a two-game losing skid and will host the streaking Las Vegas Aces (12-11) on Thursday. A'ja Wilson's Aces are on a three-game winning streak.