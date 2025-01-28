"This girl play all day": NaLyssa Smith drops heartfelt reaction to adorable video highlighting her and DiJonai Carrington's love story

Long before they were teammates for Mist Basketball Club in Unrivaled, DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith played together at Baylor. Their relationship began during their time together on the Bears women's basketball team in 2020-21.

Carrington transferred to Baylor after four years at Stanford and made an impact off the Bears' bench while Smith dominated as a starter, earning first-team All-American honors. The pair each made their way to the WNBA where their relationship continued to blossom. They have been together for over three years now and continue to express their love and support on and off the court.

On Monday afternoon, a fan on X shared a compilation of Smith and Carrington, highlighting their relationship and its memories.

Smith quoted the video, posting her reaction in a tweet of her own.

"This girl play all day," Smith posted.

NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington became teammates for the first time since college when Smith signed a relief contract with Mist BC in Unrivaled. Before landing in the new women's league, Smith was playing overseas in China during the WNBA's offseason.

DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith absent for Mist BC matchup versus Rose BC

On Saturday, Mist Basketball Club matched up against Rose Basketball Club for the first leg of a two-game slate for Unrivaled. Both Mist and Rose were eyeing their first win of the season, entering Saturday's contest with disappointing 0-3 and 0-2 records respectively to start the year.

In the absence of NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington, Mist suffered a 71-66 loss versus Rose despite a game-high 20-point performance from Breanna Stewart. Stewart shot 10-of-18 from the field with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Rose was led by four strong scoring efforts from Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull and Azura Stevens, who each scored in double figures. Hull led the team with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Copper followed that up with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, connecting on two of her five 3-point attempts.

Stevens and Gray poured in a combined 28 points on 10-of-23 shooting as a tandem. They each grabbed seven rebounds and combined for nine assists, six for Gray and three for Stevens. Rose advanced to 1-3 on the season while Mist fell to 0-4, continuing their winless streak.

