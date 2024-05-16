“This is a good start for her” - Arike Ogunbowale shouts out Angel Reese in her WNBA debut despite shooting woes

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese started Wednesday’s game having a tough night scoring the basket. Ogunbowale had five points on 2-for-10 shooting, while Reese’s single point came off a free throw after missing all of her three shots. Both, however, turned their games around in the second half to help their respective WNBA teams.

Chicago had a quick start, leading 25-16 after the first quarter, behind Marina Mabrey, Diamond DeShields and Elizabeth Williams. From there it was Dallas’ dominance that emerged, whipping the visitors 71-54 the rest of the way. Ogunbowale was the unquestioned star in the fourth frame that led to the decisive 87-79 victory.

Arike Ogunbowale had this to say about Angel Reese’s performance despite Chicago’s loss:

“You know, all the rookies brought a lot of fans to the WNBA and we all appreciate that. She’s a great player on and off the court. … This is her first game, obviously, she has a long career [ahead of her] but this is a good start for her so I think she’s gonna keep getting better.”

Reese went 0-for-3 and missed all but one of her free throws in the first half. Despite her struggles, the Sky counted on her to help keep the Wings from crushing them in the paint. Dallas’ 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan almost owned the interior. The Sky’s other highly-touted rookie, 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso couldn’t play due to a shoulder injury.

Without the former South Carolina star, Reese and Elizabeth Williams, both 6-foot-3 tangled with McCowan. The Wings won the points in the paint battle 60-42, but the disparity would have been much bigger without Reese helping shore up the frontline.

Angel Reese’s second-half performance earned the nod of Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard

Angel Reese eventually had a 12-point, eight-rebound, one-assist and one-block night. She didn’t have a good night scoring the basket, but she was all over the floor with her defense and hustle. On more than a few occasions, she had to guard Natasha Howard and then switch on to Arike Ogunbowale.

Reese lost her WNBA debut but Howard had this to say after the game:

“I pulled her [Reese] after the game and told her ‘Keep working on your game. … Keep doing what you’re doing and I’m proud of you.”

Angel Reese could learn a lesson or two from the way Natasha Howard and Arike Ogunbowale took over, particularly in the fourth quarter. Ogunbowale’s 14-point quarter was backbreaking while Howard’s versatile game on both ends of the court helped fend off Chicago.

Reese and the rebuilding Sky were tested immediately by a team that is likely making another playoff run. “Chi Barbie” failed to get the W but she already has two believers in the Wings’ 1-2 punch.

