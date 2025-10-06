"This is hella weird" - WNBA fans drag Colts for scrubbing Caitlin Clark post after backlash over controversial Fever caption

Caitlin Clark and some of her Indiana Fever teammates were in attendance at the Indiana Colts game on Sunday. The Colts took on the Las Vegas Raiders and obliterated the opposing team, 40-6.

Ad

During one of the breaks in the game, the Fever stars were spotted in attendance and were given free football jerseys. Three of the Fever players were also awarded their jersey numbers in the WNBA. Clark received number 22, Makayla Thompson with number 21, and Aari McDonald with number 2.

While it was a great way to acknowledge fellow Indiana stars, some didn't appreciate how the Colts' social media didn't mention their actual names. When the Colts posted a video of the Fever players putting on their jerseys, they referred to Caitlin Clark as "22" in the caption instead.

Ad

Trending

The Colts' social media pages then took down their post as it received backlash from fans. After deleting the post, fans on X couldn't help but express their thoughts on what took place. Here's what some said:

Marisol Tammero @MarisolTam19962 @LetCaitlinCook Crazy how they think it’s okay to constantly disrespect this young woman.

Ad

juls side cancun @sidelpm @LetCaitlinCook @Colts soft ngl. this is hella weird mate

Ad

it'sMARY-ANN @ann_smary @LetCaitlinCook @Colts this weird ngl

Ad

⚡️everyone hates the Judy ⚡️🇺🇸💋 @yesssa_massa @LetCaitlinCook “Fans” offended Naaaa. Pretty sure I know who got offended

Ad

🚀𝔍𝔊_ℭ𝔩𝔲𝔱𝔠𝔥_ℭ𝔦𝔱𝔶 🚀 @jg_clutch_city @LetCaitlinCook This is why I can’t stand most ppl today

Ad

s @RT_Links123 @LetCaitlinCook No wonder she won't wear the Jersey @Colts admin is soft 🤣

Ad

Caitlin Clark and other WNBA figures want a change in leadership

The WNBA is going through a rough patch at the moment after some stars voiced their desire for a change in the league's leadership. One of these stars is Caitlin Clark.

There's no denying that even after two seasons of playing in the league, Clark is already one of the main attractions. Having that in mind, Clark and some other stars like Napheesa Collier believe that WNBA players should start making more money.

Ad

"First of all, I have great respect for (Napheesa Collier), Clark said. "I think she made a lot of very valid points. I think what people need to understand is we need great leadership in this time across all levels. This is straight up the most important moment in this league's history. This is a moment we have to capitalize on."

Ad

However, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert believes otherwise. She reportedly said that Caitlin Clark should be grateful for the opportunities that the league has given her. The narrative is that if Clark didn't become a global star through the league, then she wouldn't be making the millions she's generating off the court.

While Engelbert is denying that she ever made those statements, Collier claims that she heard the Commissioner's sentiments and demands that someone else should be in charge of the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More