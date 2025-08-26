"This is what I like about Aliyah Boston": Jason Whitlock slams online hate toward Fever center after Lexie Hull cops brutal hit

Aliyah Boston received flak for not helping Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull, who took an elbow to the face on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx. Boston stood a few feet away from Hull, who took a hit from Lynx All-Star Kayla McBride. The Fever center’s reaction, which was to cover her mouth in shock, quickly went viral.While some blasted Boston, veteran sports talk show host Jason Whitlock defended the Fever star. He had this to say to a fan who called Boston’s inaction “f**king pathetic”:“Honestly, this is what I like and have come to respect about Aliyah Boston. She's a very good player who has maintained her femininity. She's not an enforcer. She's a young Christian woman. That's her lane. She stays in it. #Respect”Boston has never been known to get into scuffles or even confrontations. Most of the time, she keeps her cool, particularly when tension and the fierceness of the competition increase. She lived up to that expectation despite Lexie Hull crumpling to the floor following an elbow to the face.For some reason, Jason Whitlock refused to say something about Natasha Howard, who was closer to Hull and McBride. Like Aliyah Boston, Howard did not even say anything to the Lynx star after the dangerous hit.Kayla McBride received a technical foul but stayed in the game. Lexie Hull continued to play but struggled, scoring six points behind 2-for-10 shooting, including 2-for-6 from behind the arc.Aliyah Boston and Fever frontline had trouble stopping Napheesa Collier in loss to LynxWhile the Indiana Fever continued to miss multiple key players, the Minnesota Lynx saw Napheesa Collier return to the lineup. The MVP contender sat out the previous three weeks due to an ankle injury. Collier did not seem to miss a beat in leading Minnesota to a 97-84 win.Against the Aliyah Boston-led defense, Collier dropped 32 points on the Fever with nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. She shot 11-for-16, including 2-for-3 from 3-point distance. Collier also went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.Boston and the Fever frontline had their moments, but Napheesa Collier was a problem they struggled to solve on Sunday.