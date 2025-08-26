  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Aliyah Boston
  • "This is what I like about Aliyah Boston": Jason Whitlock slams online hate toward Fever center after Lexie Hull cops brutal hit

"This is what I like about Aliyah Boston": Jason Whitlock slams online hate toward Fever center after Lexie Hull cops brutal hit

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 26, 2025 04:05 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
"This is what I like about Aliyah Boston": Jason Whitlock slams online hate toward Fever center after Lexie Hull cops brutal hit. [photo: Imagn]

Aliyah Boston received flak for not helping Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull, who took an elbow to the face on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx. Boston stood a few feet away from Hull, who took a hit from Lynx All-Star Kayla McBride. The Fever center’s reaction, which was to cover her mouth in shock, quickly went viral.

Ad

While some blasted Boston, veteran sports talk show host Jason Whitlock defended the Fever star. He had this to say to a fan who called Boston’s inaction “f**king pathetic”:

“Honestly, this is what I like and have come to respect about Aliyah Boston. She's a very good player who has maintained her femininity. She's not an enforcer. She's a young Christian woman. That's her lane. She stays in it. #Respect”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Boston has never been known to get into scuffles or even confrontations. Most of the time, she keeps her cool, particularly when tension and the fierceness of the competition increase. She lived up to that expectation despite Lexie Hull crumpling to the floor following an elbow to the face.

For some reason, Jason Whitlock refused to say something about Natasha Howard, who was closer to Hull and McBride. Like Aliyah Boston, Howard did not even say anything to the Lynx star after the dangerous hit.

Ad

Kayla McBride received a technical foul but stayed in the game. Lexie Hull continued to play but struggled, scoring six points behind 2-for-10 shooting, including 2-for-6 from behind the arc.

Aliyah Boston and Fever frontline had trouble stopping Napheesa Collier in loss to Lynx

While the Indiana Fever continued to miss multiple key players, the Minnesota Lynx saw Napheesa Collier return to the lineup. The MVP contender sat out the previous three weeks due to an ankle injury. Collier did not seem to miss a beat in leading Minnesota to a 97-84 win.

Ad

Against the Aliyah Boston-led defense, Collier dropped 32 points on the Fever with nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. She shot 11-for-16, including 2-for-3 from 3-point distance. Collier also went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Boston and the Fever frontline had their moments, but Napheesa Collier was a problem they struggled to solve on Sunday.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications