"THIS IS MY TEAM" - Fever fans elated as Caitlin Clark's $200k rival turned teammate hypes reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's young core of Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull are seemingly embracing their new veterans. On Tuesday, the trio, with their new teammate DeWanna Bonner, attended the Indiana Pacers' home game against the New York Knicks. Their bonding was on full display as fans captured videos of the quartet from different perspectives.

Bonner and Clark had a fierce rivalry last season, and the duo also had run-ins during the Fever's playoff battle against the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs. However, with Bonner joining the Fever on a $200,000 deal this offseason, the two have seemingly put their differences aside. Their improved relationship was visible when Bonner joined Boston and Hull in hyping Clark before her introduction on the jumbotron.

As the announcer called Caitlin Clark's name while listing her accolades, DeWanna Bonner, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull cheered and teased their superstar teammate while sitting with her.

Indiana Fever fans were elated to see the team's budding chemistry four months before the season started. One fan wrote:

"aliyah and dewanna teasing and hyping up caitlin during her introduction in the pacers game. THIS IS MY TEAM"

Another said:

"this the one this the clip"

Another added:

"I love the fact that AB hypes up CC because she gets so bashful"

One fan said:

"The aura is off the charts"

Another wrote:

"TEAM CHEMISTRY x100000000000"

One fan tweeted:

Indiana Fever releases teaser of DeWanna Bonner's workout with Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner mean business. The Fever's new one-two All-Star punch is already getting the work in this offseason. Bonner and Clark recently had a workout together. Indiana Fever gave their fans a sneak peek into that session on Tuesday. Here's the video:

Bonner is super excited to step on the floor with the Fever's young core and win championships. She explained her decision to join the Fever on Monday, saying:

"Playing with Kelsey [Mitchell] and Lexie Hull and [Aliyah Boston]," Bonner started. "It’s just going to be easy to score."

"I couldn’t be more excited to step on the floor with Caitlin," Bonner added. "…I hope that I can give her some knowledge and take her game to a bigger level, so when I retire, she can pass that along to other players."

DeWanna Bonner adds a wealth of championship and playoff experience as the league leader in most postseason appearances with 87 games. She's been to the promised land twice. Caitlin Clark and Co. lacked a presence like Bonner in the locker room and on the court last year.

