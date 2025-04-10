"This is her jam!": Lexie Hull’s mom proudly reacts as Fever star inspires next gen “mathletes” in heartfelt school visit

Lexie Hull's mom, Jamie Hull, proudly reacted to the Indiana Fever star's visit to William McKinley Elementary School in Indiana on Tuesday to show her support for students competing in the annual NBA Math Hoops Regionals Competition.

Jaime took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that Lexie and her sister Lacie were "mathletes" themselves while reflecting on her daughters' journey.

"@lexiehulll was a 'mathlete' in elementary school. She and Lacie competed in Washington’s Math Is Cool year after year. This is her jam! Wow, this is really a full circle moment for me. 🥰🥰 @IndianaFever" Jaime tweeted.

Math Hoops is an interactive program that leverages the game of basketball and NBA/WNBA brands to help build fundamental math skills through a physical and digital basketball-themed board game, a curriculum, and a community program experience.

The free program is designed for students in grades 4-8, helping them develop their algebra readiness before entering high school.

Meanwhile, Lexie Hull is coming off an impactful 2024 WNBA campaign with the Indiana Fever, averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. She shot a significantly improved 44.1% from the field, including 47.1% from beyond the arc, as the Fever made their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Lexie Hull shares her mindset ahead of Fever's 2025 campaign

With just over a month remaining for the start of the 2025 WNBA season, Indiana Fever fans have expectations from the team following their impactful offseason roster acquisitions. In a recent interview with Northview Church, Lexie Hull conveyed her mindset for their 2025 campaign.

"I think just being patient," Hull said. "Throughout my career, that has kind of been the thing that I've really tried to get better at, and it's something you can always get better at. Because you want something now, you want something in the moment, in the season that you're in."

Hull further elaborated that she puts her trust in the journey and continues to do what is needed of her. However, she refrains from pushing beyond limits with the expectation that things must happen now, citing that everything works out when the time is right.

While Lexie Hull highlighted 'patience' as key for the upcoming season, the Indiana Fever is expected to be impactful right from the start. The roster moves they made in the offseason in an attempt to build the team around Caitlin Clark seem very promising, placing them among the early favorites as serious title contenders.

