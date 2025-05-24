"This why she lives in an ice bath": Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull epic reaction to Fever star's stellar defensive play

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull makes her team better with plays that don't necessarily show up in the box score. There are times, however, when Hull's tremendous hustle makes an indelible mark on stat sheets — something that her mother is fiercely proud of.

On Friday, an X account called FeverStats pointed out that Hull currently leads the WNBA in offensive fouls drawn. Sharing this nugget of information, Hull's mom Jaime went on to disclose a cool part of her daughter's recovery process.

"And this why she lives in an ice bath! lol," Jaime tweeted.

While Hull apparently immerses herself in ice-cold water on the regular, she has been a fireball of energy for the Fever, whose 2-1 record is tied for second place in the Eastern Conference. After Indiana got back at the Atlanta Dream with an 81-76 victory on Thursday, Fever head coach Stephanie White praised Hull for her enthusiasm on the floor and even on the bench.

"That little bit of encouragement, 'Great stuff, we got your back'...it all matters," White said in the post-game interview. "It's positive energy...and Lexie does a great job of that." [Timestamp - 2:46]

While Hull certainly put in the hard work to build her character in her college and pro years, her lineage has given her an assist in this regard as well. Hull's father Jason played Division III hoops, while her grandfather John used to play for the Western Washington Vikings.

And then, of course, there's her mother who underscores her gritty character like only a supportive parent can.

"I try to pick up my teammates as much as I can": Lexie Hull embraces unofficial award after Fever's second win of the season

During the post-game interview on Thursday, a reporter stated that — by his unofficial count — Hull had led the team in high fives that night. This prompted Hull to high five her head coach White and her teammate Natasha Howard before commenting on the importance of that gesture.

"I'm really just happy to see my teammates do well," Hull said. "And when they're not, I try to pick them up as much as I can. If that's a high five, if that's words of encouragement...I can try to bring out the best in people." [Timestamp - 2:12]

Hull and the rest of the Fever will have to bring their A-game on Sunday as they host the defending champions New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

