  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "This is why they lose money every year": Fans react as Allisha Gray allegedly lashes out at Fever fan

"This is why they lose money every year": Fans react as Allisha Gray allegedly lashes out at Fever fan

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 18, 2025 13:09 GMT
WNBA: SEP 10 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA: SEP 10 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Game 2 of the first-round series between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever on Wednesday was action-packed. Despite Indiana’s comfortable 77-60 win, the night was full of drama, with Allisha Gray at the center of attention.

Ad

Late in the fourth quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Gray had a heated exchange with a fan in the stands. A Reddit user, @razorecon111, later shared what happened. According to them, the fan wasn’t being rude or offensive but was trying to hype up Fever player Lexie Hull.

“The guy in the black hat yelled to Lexi Hull who was running to guard Gray and said "you're good Lex, she's not even trying anymore",” the user recollected. “Gray lost her shit and said some very nasty words to the guy and the people next to him.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The guy did not say anything out of line whatsoever. They were let back shortly after. When asked what happened, he said they said it was protocol to remove the fan to allow the player to calm down. Gray had a bad night and there is no excuse for the things she said or the way she acted.”
Ad
Ad

﻿

Once the details of the interaction made their way online, X users were quick to criticize Gray for overreacting to what appeared to be a harmless comment.

“This is why they lose money every year,” one fan said.
Ad
“Allisha Gray.. soft as hell!” another fan said.
“He should sue the WNBA for defamation of character. She doesn’t have the right to get a fan ejected. Let the entire episode come out. The Fever should be a party to the lawsuit,” one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“That’s great @WNBA . Let’s punish the people who are paying guests. Just when you thought this league couldn’t get any worse,” a fan said.
Ad
“I had the feeling is was some soft stuff and she was being a petulant child,” another fan said.
“@Graytness_15 needs thick skin,” one fan said.

Allisha Gray also struggled on the court. Her 23-game streak of scoring in double digits came to an end as she finished with nine points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field.

Allisha Gray receives merely one vote for WNBA honor

Allisha Gray had an outstanding regular season, putting up averages of 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She also made history by becoming the first guard in WNBA history to win Player of the Month three times in a single season. Many expected her to be a strong contender for the 2025 Most Improved Player award.

Even though Gray reached career highs in points, rebounds and assists, she ultimately did not take home the honor. She received just one vote out of a total of 72, while Veronica Burton dominated the voting and won the award with 68 votes.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications