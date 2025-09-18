"This is why they lose money every year": Fans react as Allisha Gray allegedly lashes out at Fever fan

Game 2 of the first-round series between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever on Wednesday was action-packed. Despite Indiana’s comfortable 77-60 win, the night was full of drama, with Allisha Gray at the center of attention.Late in the fourth quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Gray had a heated exchange with a fan in the stands. A Reddit user, @razorecon111, later shared what happened. According to them, the fan wasn’t being rude or offensive but was trying to hype up Fever player Lexie Hull.“The guy in the black hat yelled to Lexi Hull who was running to guard Gray and said &quot;you're good Lex, she's not even trying anymore&quot;,” the user recollected. “Gray lost her shit and said some very nasty words to the guy and the people next to him. &quot;The guy did not say anything out of line whatsoever. They were let back shortly after. When asked what happened, he said they said it was protocol to remove the fan to allow the player to calm down. Gray had a bad night and there is no excuse for the things she said or the way she acted.”﻿Once the details of the interaction made their way online, X users were quick to criticize Gray for overreacting to what appeared to be a harmless comment.“This is why they lose money every year,” one fan said.Tyler Herro Muse ☆ @danhurleyuconnLINK@BricksCenter This is why they lose money every year“Allisha Gray.. soft as hell!” another fan said.“He should sue the WNBA for defamation of character. She doesn’t have the right to get a fan ejected. Let the entire episode come out. The Fever should be a party to the lawsuit,” one fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans.“That’s great @WNBA . Let’s punish the people who are paying guests. Just when you thought this league couldn’t get any worse,” a fan said.“I had the feeling is was some soft stuff and she was being a petulant child,” another fan said.“@Graytness_15 needs thick skin,” one fan said.Allisha Gray also struggled on the court. Her 23-game streak of scoring in double digits came to an end as she finished with nine points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field.Allisha Gray receives merely one vote for WNBA honorAllisha Gray had an outstanding regular season, putting up averages of 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She also made history by becoming the first guard in WNBA history to win Player of the Month three times in a single season. Many expected her to be a strong contender for the 2025 Most Improved Player award.Even though Gray reached career highs in points, rebounds and assists, she ultimately did not take home the honor. She received just one vote out of a total of 72, while Veronica Burton dominated the voting and won the award with 68 votes.