"This is really weird": Caitlin Clark drops unfiltered reaction after she and Kate Martin get snubbed from ex-teammate’s post

Caitlin Clark has spent over a year with the Indiana Fever, but her bond with her former University of Iowa teammates remains as strong as ever. This close connection was on display in a hilarious online exchange after Clark and Kate Martin were noticeably absent from Jada Gyamfi’s latest social media post.

On Monday, Gyamfi shared a series of photos on Instagram, highlighting the latest developments in her life with the caption:

“the people that make the place”

Clark, Martin, and Gabbie Marshall were not featured in the seven-photo post. As a result, the Indiana Fever superstar jokingly called out the snub with a subtle taunt:

“@katemartin @gabbie.marshall huh this is really weird… our photos must have not been clicked”

Marshall joined in on the fun, adding:

“@caitlinclark22 maybe there is another post coming … not sure what happened here”

Rather than offering an apology, Gyamfi doubled down in good humor.

“@caitlinclark22 @gabbie.marshall needy babies”

Credits: Instagram (@jadagyamfi)

The core group of Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Jada Gyamfi, and Gabbie Marshall spent two years at the University of Iowa. While they failed to win a national championship, their time on the court was historic.

They led the Hawkeyes to immense success, becoming the first team in Iowa program history to reach the NCAA tournament finals in consecutive years—2023 and 2024.

Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall cheered for Caitlin Clark at 2025 WNBA preseason

On May 4, the Indiana Fever played their second preseason game of the 2025 WNBA season, facing off against the Brazilian national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup marked Caitlin Clark's first return to the University of Iowa. The occasion drew a crowd of nearly 15,000 supporters, including her former Hawkeye teammates.

Among those cheering courtside were Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall, who were animated throughout the game.

“Money,” Gyamfi reacted to Clark’s long-range attempt.

“Let’s go CC,” Marshall exclaimed.

Clark didn’t disappoint, leading the Fever to a dominant 108-44 victory. She recorded 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Her performance also included a highlight three-pointer from just behind the “22” painted on the hardwood—a tribute to the spot where she famously broke the NCAA all-time scoring record.

