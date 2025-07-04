“This is why Reese’s Pieces hate her”: Fans react as Candace Parker goes '100%' in Caitlin Clark’s defense amid media scrutiny

Fans have reacted to former player Candace Parker defending Caitlin Clark amid the media scrutiny surrounding the Indiana Fever superstar guard. On Wednesday, the WNBA icon appeared on the "All Fact No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson" podcast and discussed the Clark vs Angel Reese rivalry, her Los Angeles Sparks legacy, and more.

During one segment, Parker talked about Clark and Reese and urged the media and fans not to perceive the rivalry for more than what it is. In the process, she praised the Fever guard for her talents.

"Let's just get this straight. Have they grown the game? 100 percent, has their rivalry helped in that? 100 percent, is Caitlin Clark a freakin baller? Is she a generational player? Is she fun to watch? 100 percent. Do people watch them when they compete and scrutinize every single thing, Yes, that's fine, leave it as is," Parker said.

An X user shared the segment's video on their account, and the fans swarmed the comments section with their opinions on Parker's statements.

"ohhh so this is why reese’s pieces hate her 😭😭," one fan wrote.

"Agree 100%. CC is a generalional player In my opinion even more then MJ of all time , she changed the WNBA fore generation to come," another fan said.

"Making old WNBA fans mad isn't she?" another fan said.

One fan agreed with Parker and urged the media and fans to leave Caitlin Clark alone and let her enjoy the game.

"Yes she is .. just leave her alone and let her enjoy the game. Let her ball 🏀," the fan commented.

"Candace Parker and Sue bird vocally supporting and hyping up caitlin. Great company s**t," another fan said.

"Beautiful words from Candace Parker in defense of Caitlin," another fan said.

Caitlin Clark has been on the sidelines for the last four Fever games. She is out with a low groin injury, but the Fever have managed to do well even without her. They defeated the Minnesota Lynx (74-59) on Wednesday to become the 2025 Commissioner's Cup champions.

Candace Parker snubs four-time champions from her WNBA Mount Rushmore

During another segment of the podcast, the show's host asked Candace Parker to name her WNBA Mount Rushmore. The Sparks legend said her Mount Rushmore featured players she modeled her game after.

Parker named Ticha Penicheiro, Diana Taurasi, Tina Thompson, Lauren Jackson, and Lisa Leslie. However, the former Sparks superstar snubbed WNBA icon Cynthia Cooper from her list. When the host asked her about leaving Cooper out, Parker said:

"Cynthia Cooper is just hard. She was probably on my second list." (21:09)

The host had also asked Candace Parker about snubbing WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, but the former Sparks star did not provide any explanation.

