"This s**t means so much to me"- Brittney Griner shares honest feelings on earning her spot in Texas HOF

Brittney Griner shared her honest feelings on her latest career achievement. The Atlanta Dream star expressed her thoughts on her induction to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on her Instagram handle.

On Thursday, Griner shared a video of herself attending the Texas Hall of Fame induction ceremony where she was presented with the honor. She accompanied her thoughts and expressed her gratitude in the caption of her upload.

"Etched in history forever, in my favorite state— TEXAS! This sh** means so much to me! It’s an absolute privilege to play this game and I’m thankful to all who’ve helped me along the way" Griner captioned the post.

The 10-time All-Star accompanied the instrumental version of rapper Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us" with her post. In the video, the Atlanta Dream star meets up with her fans and other inductees in the 2025 Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Later, Griner went on stage and delivered a short speech on the podium. She thanked the committee for inducting her into the Hall of Fame and expressed gratitude to the distinguished class's other inductees.

Lastly, Griner received a portrait of herself on stage and smiled for the camera with a committee member. The Atlanta Dream's star has had an illustrious basketball career. She started her college career at Baylor University and helped them lift the 2012 NCAA championship.

The Phoenix Mercury drafted Griner with the first pick in the 2013 draft. In her sophomore year, she helped the Mercury win its third championship in franchise history. Since then, Griner has cemented herself as one of the league's most elite basketball players. The seasoned veteran ended her 11-year journey with the Mercury this offseason when she signed with the Atlanta Dream in free agency.

Brittney Griner expresses her love for her wife Cherelle T.Griner in a Valentine's Day post

On Friday, Brittney Griner expressed her love for her wife Cherelle T. Griner on her Instagram handle. The Atlanta Dream star uploaded pictures of herself and her wife. The photos contained adorable moments of the couple throughout their relationship. There was also a video of them hugging each other.

Griner penned her thoughts in a loving tribute in the caption of her upload:

"One day is never enough to show you how much I love and appreciate who you are. You’ve showed me the right way to love and be loved! Everyday is intoxicating that i get to spend with you!apappy Valentines Day My love!"

Griner and her wife met at Baylor University where the Dream star played basketball. After dating for years, they married in 2019 and welcomed their son, Bash, on July 8, 2024.

