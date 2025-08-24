"This is silly" - WNBA fans react as Fever refuse to sign Odyssey Sims to permanent deal

The Indiana Fever have again signed Odyssey Sims to an emergency hardship contract. Underdog WNBA announced this news to the community on Sunday through a post on their X account. The Fever are facing a guard crisis as all of their starting guards are out with season-ending injuries. Only Caitlin Clark has a chance to return to the court, but there is no definite timeline for her return.Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKOdyssey Sims has signed a third 7-day contract with the Fever.The fans flooded the X post with opinions on the franchise resigning Odyssey Sims for seven days. One fan urged the franchise to sign the former Sparks guard on a permanent basis.&quot;this is silly. just sign her for the rest of the season,&quot; the fan commented.jas. 🔮 @jassymac23LINKthis is silly. just sign her for the rest of the season&quot;Just sign her wow 😡😡 continue proving her self 😭😭&quot; another fan said.&quot;why can’t we just sign her for rest of season lol,&quot; another fan said.One fan speculated that Sims' seven-day contract signalled a return for Caitlin Clark.&quot;You guys CC coming back, they have 3 7 day contracts, they will make that decision on who to keep,&quot; the fan commented.somecrazyredhead @indydogmom2015LINK@UnderdogWNBA You guys CC coming back, they have 3 7 day contracts, they will make that decision on who to keep.&quot;Just sign her for the rest of the season!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Sims has been solid every time she’s hit the floor, glad Indy is giving her more run,&quot; another fan said.Indiana signed Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract on Aug. 10. She completed her seven-day contract and was subsequently released. However, after Sophie Cunningham's MCL tear, it became necessary for the Fever to sign another guard. During her brief time with Indiana, Sims played in four games and started in two. The former Sparks guard averaged 2.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. She served as a good facilitator for the team and helped the Fever maintain a fast-paced offense.Indiana Fever sign veteran Aerial Powers amid guard crisisThe Indiana Fever signed another guard to a hardship contract on Saturday. Aerial Powers will be wearing the red and white for the next seven days to play on Stephanie White's team. Powers last played as a Golden State Valkyrie in the league. However, the franchise waived her in June. Indiana currently has three hardship contract players on their roster: Aerial Powers, Odyssey Sims, and Shey Peddy. They have not yet signed any of them to a permanent deal contract.However, the franchise can offer one of the hardship players a permanent contract, since they signed Aari McDonald to a permanent deal after initially trying her out on a hardship contract.