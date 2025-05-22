"This is how you stand on your hard foul" - Fans react as DiJonai Carrington hammers Lynx player days after Caitlin Clark's hard foul on Angel Reese

DiJonai Carrington was called for a flagrant foul late in the third quarter of the Dallas Wings' game against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. WNBA fans reacted to the foul, pointing out Caitlin Clark's hard foul on Angel Reese over the weekend.

With less than three minutes left in the third quarter, Arike Ogunbowale missed a jump shot. The Lynx got the rebound and quickly went on transition for an easy fastbreak. Natisha Hiedeman found Jessica Shepard, who tried to get a layup over Paige Bueckers.

However, Carrington didn't want to see an open layup and hammered the ball out of Shepard's hands. She also hit her face and back, so the officials reviewed the play and called the reigning WNBA Most Improved Player for a flagrant. Shepard ended up knocking one of two free throws, plus the Lynx got the possession back.

Here's the video of the play:

WNBA fans reacted to DiJonai Carrington's flagrant foul, with some pointing to how she didn't back down, unlike Caitlin Clark when she fouled Angel Reese. However, others laughed at the call because it was also a good basketball play, just like what Clark did against Reese.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

"This is how you stand on your hard foul!!" a fan wrote.

"This is NOT interesting to those same people that were into it last weekend," one fan claimed.

"Notice how she didn’t run away afterwards lmaoo," another fan remarked.

"Not a flagrant 1. Officiating has been particularly bad this season," a fan tweeted.

"She stood on business unlike …. SOMEBODY," one fan commented.

"That was a nothing burger!!" another fan pointed out.

It will be interesting to see if the media and fans would overreact to this good, hard foul. DiJonai Carrington and Jessica Shepard are not as big as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, so there might not be a lot of commentary, criticism, beef, and whatever else others might think or say.

DiJonai Carrington scores 11 in loss to Lynx

When DiJonai Carrington was called for a flagrant foul, the Dallas Wings were down by 10 points. The Wings did their best to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Minnesota Lynx held on for the 85-81 win.

Napheesa Collier was nearly unstoppable, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists. Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams each scored 13 points, picking up the slack with Kayla McBride out.

Carrington had 11 points, two rebounds and two steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale had 21 points on 20 shots, struggling on the field, while Paige Bueckers had 12 points, 10 assists and three steals in her homecoming.

