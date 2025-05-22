On Thursday, WNBA star Caitlin Clark is ready to lead the Indiana Fever past the Atlanta Dream. Clark made her way to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with her chic outfit. The one-time All-Star turned heads with her outfit for the second round against the Dream.

Clark wore a cropped red shirt and a khaki miniskirt on her way to the game. She paired the skirt with a beige trench coat. She also had a light gray pair of heels to complete the look.

Fans raved about her outfit choice before the game and talked about it on X.

"Caitlin Clark is coming ready to dominate. This her her version of Tiger Woods Sunday Red in Golf," a fan said.

"Caitlin coming to the game lookin' zesty. Triple double incoming!" another fan commented on Clark's look.

"Caitlin Clark dressed like she’s about to drop 30 and then offer you a surprisingly competitive insurance quote," one fan said.

However, other fans pointed out how the Fever star looked uncomfortable wearing the outfit.

"She looks so uncomfortable lol," a fan noticed.

"Bruh that skirt is up too high for her liking you can tell 😭" another fan pointed out the same issue.

"You can tell she felts uncomfortable. She was holding it from blowing open" one fan said.

On Tuesday, the Fever and the Dream faced off, with Brittney Griner's team securing the win. Atlanta edged Indiana 91-90 behind Griner's 21-point outing. Clark, meanwhile, had 27 points, five rebounds and 11 assists that game.

Caitlin Clark was energized with the Indiana Pacers' Game 1 win over the New York Knicks

Caitlin Clark watched how the Indiana Pacers took over Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Throughout the entire game, the New York Knicks had control. The Knicks even had a 17-point lead, which was erased by the Pacers.

With the final seconds in the fourth, however, the Pacers had the opportunity to win. Tyrese Haliburton burned the clock and forced the switch on Mitchell Robinson. Before the buzzer went off, Haliburton shot a 3-pointer. Unfortunately for the Pacers, it was a 2-pointer, sending the game to overtime.

Still, Indiana made the most in overtime and secured a 138-135 win. After that, Clark praised the Pacers by calling them the "greatest comeback team."

"PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN," Clark tweeted on X.

The Pacers now hold a 1-0 lead in the series against the Knicks in the best-of-seven series.

