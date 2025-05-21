"This is what she wanted"- Rookie Saniya Rivers breaks down thinking about her late mother after WNBA debut

Saniya Rivers fulfilled her WNBA dream after being picked eighth overall in the 2025 draft by the Connecticut Sun. Unfortunately, this came a few weeks before her mother passed away, missing what was her debut in the professional league.

Following her debut on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces, Rivers opened up about her struggles as she dealt with the loss of her mother, Demetria, while navigating life in the WNBA.

"Losing my mom has been the toughest thing I've ever faced in my life, and I'm playing for her. I came out here to play for her. I know she is looking over me and protecting over me in a different way ... This night meant the world to me because this is what she wanted for me,” she said.

“I never thought I’d be here. I wish she was here to see it,” Rivers added.

Rivers scored 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block to mark her debut in the league, albeit in a lopsided loss, 87-62.

Demetria Rivers reportedly died due to heart failure on May 1. She was 47 years old.

Rivers is seen as one of the Connecticut Sun’s building blocks for the future as they start a new chapter.

Rivers is coming off three years with North Carolina State. In her freshman year, she won the national title with South Carolina.

Saniya Rivers cites mother’s guidance in basketball after being drafted in the WNBA

Saniya Rivers’ deep love for her family resonated during her interview in the 2025 WNBA draft. Rivers recalled how her family, from her mother to her siblings, shaped her into becoming one of the best women’s basketball prospects this year.

“My mom played, dad, sister, brother, everybody so it’s in the blood.I got my first mini hoop when I was like two or three. It didn’t take long and I got on their nerves shooting the ball at whatever times of the day,” she said.

Saniya Rivers is expected to continue to gain the trust of the Connecticut franchise as they look to find foundational pieces to return to their old glory in the WNBA.

