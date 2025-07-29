"This is WILD good lord" - Jason Whitlock minces no words as Kahleah Copper wig mishap video burns internet

Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper went viral on Sunday when she lost her wig during their game against the Washington Mystics. It got even crazier when a fan was ejected for making fun of the incident, prompting sports columnist Jason Whitlock to react on social media. Late in the third quarter, Copper's wig got caught during a play, which resulted in the play being halted. The Mercury called a timeout, with the four-time WNBA All-Star running back to the locker room to get her wig fixed. It didn't stop there, as some Mercury players requested that a fan be removed from the arena. The fan reportedly made fun of Copper's incident, with the commentators not even recognizing the wig incident. Jason Whitlock, as well as a ton of fans online, were flabbergasted by what happened and couldn't believe how unserious the WNBA has been. &quot;This is WILD. Good lord,&quot; Whitlock tweeted. While the wig incident didn't affect the game's outcome, Kahleah Copper had a tough time against the Washington Mystics. Copper finished with just six points on 2-for-8 shooting. Nevertheless, Alyssa Thomas picked up the slack by finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.Satou Sabally added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists as the Phoenix Mercury earned an easy 88-72 win. Shakira Austin had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mystics. Sonia Citron and Jade Melbourne contributed 13 points each. Phoenix improved to 16-9 for the season, which is still good for third in the WNBA standings. The Mystics, on the other hand, dropped to 12-13. Injuries slowed down Kahleah Copper this seasonInjuries slowed down Kahleah Copper this season. (Photo: IMAGN)Coming off another All-Star season, Kahleah Copper received help in Phoenix with the arrival of Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. However, Copper had to undergo knee surgery before the season started. She made her return on June 15 and played in the next six games on a minutes restriction. However, Copper suffered a hamstring injury in early July and was out until after the All-Star break. She has been cold since returning last week, shooting just 12-for-31 from the floor. Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Copper opened up about going through injuries this season. &quot;I'm just super grateful to be able to just be back out there,&quot; Copper said. &quot;Just having the injury, it kind of changes your perspective. I never didn't appreciate it, but I would never take anything ever for granted. No moments.&quot;Copper is a one-time WNBA champion, and she was the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP when the Chicago Sky won the title.