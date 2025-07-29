  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kahleah Copper
  • "This is WILD good lord" - Jason Whitlock minces no words as Kahleah Copper wig mishap video burns internet

"This is WILD good lord" - Jason Whitlock minces no words as Kahleah Copper wig mishap video burns internet

By Juan Paolo David
Published Jul 29, 2025 02:59 GMT
Jason Whitlock minces no words after Kahleah Copper
Jason Whitlock minces no words after Kahleah Copper's wig mishap video burns internet. (Photo: @WhitlockJason on X and IMAGN)

Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper went viral on Sunday when she lost her wig during their game against the Washington Mystics. It got even crazier when a fan was ejected for making fun of the incident, prompting sports columnist Jason Whitlock to react on social media.

Ad

Late in the third quarter, Copper's wig got caught during a play, which resulted in the play being halted. The Mercury called a timeout, with the four-time WNBA All-Star running back to the locker room to get her wig fixed. It didn't stop there, as some Mercury players requested that a fan be removed from the arena.

The fan reportedly made fun of Copper's incident, with the commentators not even recognizing the wig incident. Jason Whitlock, as well as a ton of fans online, were flabbergasted by what happened and couldn't believe how unserious the WNBA has been.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This is WILD. Good lord," Whitlock tweeted.
Ad

While the wig incident didn't affect the game's outcome, Kahleah Copper had a tough time against the Washington Mystics. Copper finished with just six points on 2-for-8 shooting. Nevertheless, Alyssa Thomas picked up the slack by finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Satou Sabally added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists as the Phoenix Mercury earned an easy 88-72 win. Shakira Austin had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mystics. Sonia Citron and Jade Melbourne contributed 13 points each.

Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Phoenix improved to 16-9 for the season, which is still good for third in the WNBA standings. The Mystics, on the other hand, dropped to 12-13.

Injuries slowed down Kahleah Copper this season

Injuries slowed down Kahleah Copper this season. (Photo: IMAGN)
Injuries slowed down Kahleah Copper this season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Coming off another All-Star season, Kahleah Copper received help in Phoenix with the arrival of Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. However, Copper had to undergo knee surgery before the season started. She made her return on June 15 and played in the next six games on a minutes restriction.

Ad

However, Copper suffered a hamstring injury in early July and was out until after the All-Star break. She has been cold since returning last week, shooting just 12-for-31 from the floor.

Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Copper opened up about going through injuries this season.

"I'm just super grateful to be able to just be back out there," Copper said. "Just having the injury, it kind of changes your perspective. I never didn't appreciate it, but I would never take anything ever for granted. No moments."
Ad

youtube-cover

Copper is a one-time WNBA champion, and she was the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP when the Chicago Sky won the title.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications