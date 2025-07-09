Angel Reese responded to her heated moment during the final minute of the Chicago Sky's 81-79 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

With about 30 seconds remaining and the game tied at 79, Chicago was called for a foul and immediately challenged the call. As the players returned to the bench, Reese was emotional and slammed a clipboard out of Ann Crosby's hands. Crosby serves as the Sky's vice president of basketball operations, strength and conditioning.

Reese's outburst went viral on social media. Several fans have wondered as to which or who angered the second-year star.

Following the game, Reese reshared a clip of the interaction on X and clarified it was due to the heat of the moment.

"Those **** were pissing me off😭 shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn’t let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho🤦🏽‍♀️😭," Reese tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

