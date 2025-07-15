"Thought they were doin it cuz of ur last name": Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson react as "Aliyah Boston Day" becomes official 

Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson reacted as Aliyah Boston received a major honor ahead of the Sun-Fever game on Tuesday. On Monday, Massachusetts’ State House officially recognized July 14 as “Aliyah Boston Day,” in light of her accomplishments on the basketball court.

The Fever star burst onto the scene while playing basketball at Worcester Academy, leading them to an 86-10 record. She then won a national championship with South Carolina in college.

Boston averaged 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds through 138 games and was selected first during the 2023 draft. She has made three All-Star teams in her first three WNBA seasons.

The Indiana Fever’s official Instagram account uploaded a picture of her celebrating “Aliyah Boston Day” after the State House’s decision on Monday.

Boston’s Fever teammate, Sophie Cunningham, reacted to the news, leaving a message in the post’s comment section.

“👏👏.”

Sydney Colson also reacted to the news by resharing the Fever’s post on her Instagram story with a message.

“Girl, I thought they were just doing it cuz of ur last name lolol congrats AB!! @aliyah.boston,” Colson wrote.

"It’s super special": Aliyah Boston on playing at the TD Garden at home

Aliyah Boston is looking forward to the Fever's game vs. the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The game will tip off at TD Garden in Massachusetts. Born in the United States Virgin Islands, Boston spent most of her teenage years in Massachusetts, playing basketball at Worcester Academy.

So, coming back and playing at home is special to her. Speaking after receiving her major honor on July 14, Boston expressed her excitement for Tuesday's game:

"It’s super special. You know, every time we play the Sun and we’re in Connecticut, my family comes to visit,” she said. “But I think being literally right down the road is super exciting and it’s a blessing.”

With the kind of form she's in, it wouldn't be surprising if Boston shows out in front of her family vs. the Sun. She is averaging 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.

Boston's stellar performances have led her to her third All-Star selection in three years. The Fever have won four of their last six and will look forward to another solid night from the former No. 1 pick.

